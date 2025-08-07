How To Use A Pretty Vintage Doily To Display Your Produce In Style
If you've ever visited a thrift or craft store, you may have passed on crocheted doilies, thinking you have enough trivets and other pot holders at home already. But there's another use for these common heirlooms that you may not have guessed. All it takes is a doily and a few household materials to transform your crocheted coaster into a stylish bowl that is also a functional container for the fruit that can sit out on your counter.
The great thing about this DIY project is that you can make it as convenient or complex as you wish. Depending on how much time you have to allot, you could start entirely from scratch by crocheting your own doilies. However, you may also go for an easier route entirely, choosing from pre-made options like these Handmade 4 Inch Doilies by Ouyatoyu. It might turn out that you're after more color, opting for these 6-inch Handmade Multi-Colored Doilies by Phantomon instead. This project can be seamlessly added to your space as it serves as a nice pairing with other vintage kitchen decor hacks you might be interested in trying out.
Once you have your doilies, make sure you have clear glue, as well as a few bowls, one of which you'll eventually cover in plastic wrap. The aim here is to ensure the doily is coated with enough glue so that it will hold its shape. For larger doilies, you may need to utilize fabric stiffener to be durable enough for daily use. In some cases, where the contents of your bowl are stronger than the doily, you can also layer a glass bowl inside to maintain a whimsical appearance without damaging your creation.
Making doily bowls is fun for all ages
This DIY craft is not only simple and easy to achieve, but it's also child-friendly. You can take this project to another level by incorporating various embellishments and fabric dyes (food dye will keep this project child-safe). You'll want to note that if you choose to dye your doilies, it may add an additional day to your process, but if you have the time, this added step can really set your designs apart. These bowls can serve as household decor items, in-drawer organizers for your root vegetables, or a serving dish for treats and snacks. Just make sure you use non-toxic glue.
In the land of crafts and do-it-yourself projects, there are numerous household adhesive names that will aid your project's durability and maintain safety, like Modge Podge Gloss Sealer, Glue & Finish, which is non-toxic. This project only takes about fifteen minutes of active work, plus the drying time (which will depend on the type of adhesive you use). If you're in a time crunch, you'll want to note that the timeframe will vary depending on the thickness of the material and the amount of glue you've chosen to use.
You could also turn this craft into a papier-mâché adjacent version, using paper doilies with the same technique. This version makes lovely options for gifting and requires less money, time, and materials. Though you'll surely want to pry the doily off from excitement, make sure you give it enough time to settle and dry properly. Otherwise, your final product may get damaged.