How To Use A Pretty Vintage Doily To Display Your Produce In Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever visited a thrift or craft store, you may have passed on crocheted doilies, thinking you have enough trivets and other pot holders at home already. But there's another use for these common heirlooms that you may not have guessed. All it takes is a doily and a few household materials to transform your crocheted coaster into a stylish bowl that is also a functional container for the fruit that can sit out on your counter.

The great thing about this DIY project is that you can make it as convenient or complex as you wish. Depending on how much time you have to allot, you could start entirely from scratch by crocheting your own doilies. However, you may also go for an easier route entirely, choosing from pre-made options like these Handmade 4 Inch Doilies by Ouyatoyu. It might turn out that you're after more color, opting for these 6-inch Handmade Multi-Colored Doilies by Phantomon instead. This project can be seamlessly added to your space as it serves as a nice pairing with other vintage kitchen decor hacks you might be interested in trying out.

Once you have your doilies, make sure you have clear glue, as well as a few bowls, one of which you'll eventually cover in plastic wrap. The aim here is to ensure the doily is coated with enough glue so that it will hold its shape. For larger doilies, you may need to utilize fabric stiffener to be durable enough for daily use. In some cases, where the contents of your bowl are stronger than the doily, you can also layer a glass bowl inside to maintain a whimsical appearance without damaging your creation.