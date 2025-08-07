Some Of The Best Cookies In Los Angeles Can Be Found At This Gas Station

If you're looking for the best food to eat in Los Angeles, you may find yourself browsing all kinds of recommendation lists. Even the ones specific to cookies are loaded with countless fancy pastry shops and bakeries (and recommend possibly throwing down huge sums of money — for example, one hot spot charges over $150 for a dozen cookies). But some would argue that the best spot to get classics like choc-chip and oatmeal-raisin, alongside some funkier creations, is out of a gas station in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood, between downtown LA and Santa Monica.

The store is called Zooies Cookies, and it's not your average gas station food. It's routinely named as one of the best cookie spots in the city. Plus, you won't have to break the bank, with much of the menu selling for $3 to $4. It's the brainchild of baker Arezou Appel, a chiropractor who left the health care sector behind to look after her kids. She started baking mostly for her kids but soon realized she was onto something great and started selling her baked goods from a United Oil gas station in 2017. The decision to sell from a gas station was pure pragmatism: Her husband owned it, so it was an affordable place to set up shop. As Zooies became a destination in its own right, the gas station location turned out to have its own perks — unlike a regular brick-and-mortar stall, parking is easy, with car-reliant Angelenos also able to fill up on both gas and dessert at the same time.