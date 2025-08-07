The Korean Way To Make Boiled Eggs So Much More Flavorful

Eggs are the backbone of breakfast food, but Koreans take the obsession one step further. Aside from making an appearance in a lot of their traditional dishes like bibimbap and egg rolls, Koreans have also been among the top consumers of eggs in the world. And if there's one thing they can easily adapt, it's how they make their boiled eggs much more flavorful by submerging them in an amalgamation of savory ingredients for at least six hours in the fridge. Called mayak eggs, or Korean marinated eggs, you'd only need soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar (or honey) for the addictive dish — they're also called drug eggs for a reason. Some recipes also add mirin and white distilled vinegar for added sharpness with a bitter aftertaste, as well as chopped garlic and red chili flakes to create a layered flavor.

This tip for improving your hard-boiled eggs is a game-changer. It's easy to make (if you have the time), and it's a delicious way to load up on some protein. Eat mayak eggs with rice for a filling plate that will have you indulging in seconds. Don't drink the leftover marinade, though, as it's only meant to be a flavor boost. But if you want to reuse it, there are so many ways to enjoy the taste all over again — and to load up on nutrition at the same time.