The Korean Way To Make Boiled Eggs So Much More Flavorful
Eggs are the backbone of breakfast food, but Koreans take the obsession one step further. Aside from making an appearance in a lot of their traditional dishes like bibimbap and egg rolls, Koreans have also been among the top consumers of eggs in the world. And if there's one thing they can easily adapt, it's how they make their boiled eggs much more flavorful by submerging them in an amalgamation of savory ingredients for at least six hours in the fridge. Called mayak eggs, or Korean marinated eggs, you'd only need soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar (or honey) for the addictive dish — they're also called drug eggs for a reason. Some recipes also add mirin and white distilled vinegar for added sharpness with a bitter aftertaste, as well as chopped garlic and red chili flakes to create a layered flavor.
This tip for improving your hard-boiled eggs is a game-changer. It's easy to make (if you have the time), and it's a delicious way to load up on some protein. Eat mayak eggs with rice for a filling plate that will have you indulging in seconds. Don't drink the leftover marinade, though, as it's only meant to be a flavor boost. But if you want to reuse it, there are so many ways to enjoy the taste all over again — and to load up on nutrition at the same time.
The tasty ways to reuse your mayak eggs marinade
If there's one thing that's as versatile as eggs, it's tofu, which just so happens to be the perfect ingredient that can easily be enhanced with the leftover marinade. Whether you're going for the type of tofu with the highest protein or choosing the soft, fluffy one, make sure to pat it dry before tossing it into a pan on medium-high heat to achieve a light crisp. Allow it to soak in the marinade after achieving a golden hue to soak up the flavors, creating a dish with complexity and depth. It's good to eat on its own for a light snack, or even with rice for a more satisfying meal.
Other ways to take advantage of the marinade include using it for stir-frying vegetables. Alternatively, you can utilize it to add more flavor to grilled chicken — or any meat, really — before you start cooking, resulting in a flavor-packed bite that's infused with savory-sweet goodness. In other words, the sky is the limit when it comes to reusing your marinade, so let your imagination run wild, and you might discover the next big thing to pair it with, aside from eggs.