How Long Does It Take To Thaw An Ice Cream Cake?
Ice cream cake is an ultra-decadent dessert that can make a birthday or other special event that much more memorable. But because of its unique qualities, ice cream cake requires a little extra effort before your guests can savor its delights. Whether it's a store-bought version or a homemade ice cream cake made in a bundt pan, you need to give it time to thaw before it's ready to eat. You don't want to serve this dessert straight out of the freezer when it's still hard as a rock and nearly impossible to cut through, but you also don't want it to be a melted mess when you hand it to your guests.
As a general rule, 30 minutes before you're ready to serve it, remove it from the freezer and put it in the refrigerator to thaw. But there's a caveat. While it doesn't matter whether your ice cream cake is from Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, or another brand, what does matter is its size and even the flavor. Both these things can affect how much time you need before it is ready to eat.
Size, ingredients, flavors can affect thawing times
If the ice cream cake is quite large — say 12 inches by 16 inches – you may need to let it defrost for closer to 45 minutes. Another consideration is the ice cream flavor. For instance, chocolate will take a bit more time to thaw than vanilla. Caramel or rum flavored ice cream will take even less time. Homemade ice cream cakes may also take less time to defrost than store-bought versions.
While the preferred method of thawing ice cream cake is in the refrigerator, you can also defrost it on the countertop if you're pressed for time. The general rule here is to pull the dessert out of the freezer about 10 to 20 minutes before serving. Sasha Zabar, founder of Manhattan's Glace by Noglu, combines both methods. Zabar told Food Republic he recommends thawing ice cream cake for 45 minutes in the fridge followed by 10 minutes on the counter. Once your ice cream cake has thawed, be sure to serve it with an ice cream fork, a fancy spork that combines a spoon and fork and is perfect for eating this creamy, sweet, delicious dessert.