How Long Does It Take To Thaw An Ice Cream Cake?

Ice cream cake is an ultra-decadent dessert that can make a birthday or other special event that much more memorable. But because of its unique qualities, ice cream cake requires a little extra effort before your guests can savor its delights. Whether it's a store-bought version or a homemade ice cream cake made in a bundt pan, you need to give it time to thaw before it's ready to eat. You don't want to serve this dessert straight out of the freezer when it's still hard as a rock and nearly impossible to cut through, but you also don't want it to be a melted mess when you hand it to your guests.

As a general rule, 30 minutes before you're ready to serve it, remove it from the freezer and put it in the refrigerator to thaw. But there's a caveat. While it doesn't matter whether your ice cream cake is from Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, or another brand, what does matter is its size and even the flavor. Both these things can affect how much time you need before it is ready to eat.