Anthony Bourdain's Rule About Mussels Could Change How You Dine Out

The modern culinary world's rockstar, Anthony Bourdain, was a rebel even before his iconic food and travel shows "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations" took off. From his wild insider stories about what goes on in some of the world's most famous kitchens to Bourdain's savage takes on the cooking world, he was often exalted more for his storytelling skills than his culinary prowess. However, the late chef wasn't just all spikey commentary; his food insights are some of the best, most practical, and succinct advice you can find. In his maiden book, "Kitchen Confidential," he didn't just reveal what his secret weapon in the kitchen was (a specific chef's knife); Bourdain knew how high-end kitchens work, where they cut corners, and what diners should watch out for even when they're eating at a fancy establishment. On the subject of mussels, he clearly erred on the side of caution. "I don't eat mussels in restaurants unless I know the chef, or have seen, with my own eyes, how they store and hold their mussels for service," he wrote in his book.

Fittingly, the precursor to "Kitchen Confidential," a 1999 New Yorker article which evolved into the book, was titled "Don't Eat Before Reading This." At the time of writing the New Yorker piece, Bourdain had worked in professional kitchens for over two decades, with over 10 years as a chef. What he revealed was, until then, common knowledge only to insiders in the food industry. Seafood took up a significant portion of the piece, ranging from shellfish to yellow-fin tuna at Michelin-star restaurants. All of them got the Bourdain treatment. Even now, when ordering a dish the late chef advised caution against, it's best to think twice.