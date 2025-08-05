What Makes Buffalo-Style Pizza A Must-Try Regional Classic

Across the nation there are plenty of pizza varieties to drool over, be it a square-shaped Detroit-style pizza, deep-dish Chicago-style, or New-Haven's simple and traditional pies. While Buffalo may be more famous for its classic Buffalo wings, pizza lovers might want to make space for a few slices of the city's pizza as well. Eating pizza for breakfast is on a whole other level in Buffalo, where Buffalo-style pizza is loaded with pepperoni, mounds of sauce, all the cheese you could ask for, and a pillowy soft and slightly crispy crust.

New York-style pizza has long captured the world's attention — and for good reason — but when the iconic thin slice starts to feel a little too familiar, a trip to Buffalo might reinvigorate the senses. Buffalo-style pizza is the "cheese pull pizza" of the bunch and is definitely worth your attention if you're looking for something hearty and unique. The crust is known to be airy, striking a balance between Chicago's thickness and New York's barely-there base. The cheese used in Buffalo pizzerias is usually whole-milk mozzarella or a blend of cheeses, giving it extra flavor. Arguably the best part of eating Buffalo-style pizza is trusting that your toppings won't be scant. Depending on where you order, the edge-to-edge toppings sometimes even topple over. A true Buffalo pizza is usually cut into squares or rectangles, though it's baked in a circular pan like its New York cousin.