Nothing puts life in perspective better than camping — especially when you realize butter, your campfire cooking bestie, doesn't really need to be refrigerated. Whether you're feeling a little down or overwhelmed by the constant rush and noise of modern life, spending a few days connecting with nature can bring things back into balance. Plus, healthy soil like that found in forests contains Mycobacterium vaccae, a type of bacteria shown in studies to support brain health and elevate mood when inhaled (via Good). Add a dozen convenient, foil-pack meals and a stick of shelf-stable butter, and you've got all the makings of a rejuvenating trip.

Of course, camping safely and comfortably takes a bit of preparation, whether you're enjoying the glamping comforts of an air mattress in a 10-person tent or roughing it in a sleeping bag in a one-person pop-up. Following proper guidelines for cooking while camping will help you avoid foodborne illnesses and improve the whole experience. This is especially true for often-overlooked essentials that can take your campfire meals to the next level, such as seasonings and — but perhaps most importantly — butter.

Butter isn't just for dressing lightly charred toast. It's also essential for greasing pans to make smoky-sweet campfire pancakes and syrupy foil-pack apple crisp. The best part: Because butter is high in fat, low in water, and often salted, it's less likely to spoil at moderate room (or forest) temperatures. That means you can tuck it away with baking mixes and seasonings, leaving extra room in your cooler for coffee creamer and soda.