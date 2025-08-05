J. Kenji López-Alt's Cornstarch Trick For Making Scrambled Eggs Extra Creamy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you enjoy a soft scramble that's creamy rather than firm, take note of this hack courtesy of chef J. Kenji López-Alt, author of the James Beard award-winning book "The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science." López-Alt simply reaches for one extra ingredient: cornstarch. In a video on his YouTube channel, the food expert known for his scientific approach to cooking shares that adding just a bit of cornstarch to your egg mixture results in a rich, velvety scramble.

During his tutorial, López-Alt explains that when eggs are overcooked, proteins in them tighten up until they ultimately release liquid. This leads to tough, rubbery eggs surrounded by watery liquid. Not so appetizing, right? Your eggs should retain that moisture, and cornstarch helps with this. The cornstarch blocks the proteins from linking together and overcoagulating, so the eggs hold onto moisture. If you do overcook them and some moisture seeps out, it thickens the starch to form a creamy sauce instead of leaving your eggs dry. López-Alt reveals he didn't come up with this idea himself, but saw it on a food blog called Lady and Pups run by Mandy Lee. In a blog post, Lee explains discovering this method for creamy scrambled eggs when she made an eggy goo mixture with cornstarch for her sick dog.