The Simple Swap For Water To Poach The Most Delicious Carrots
Following hot on the heels of kale and brussel sprouts, carrots may just become the latest trending veggie. And there's no reason why not considering they are refreshingly crisp when raw, soft and delicate when cooked, and have a sweet-but-astringent flavor that keeps us coming back for more. On top of this, carrots are also an excellent source of vitamins A and K1, potassium, and biotin. They're also easily showcased in both sweet and savory dishes, from classic carrot cake and trendy carrot ice cream to savory and smoky grilled carrots or carrots that have simply been poached.
While poached carrots may not sound like the most exciting addition to your meal, rest assured that — made correctly — these carrots gradually soften into a velvety texture with just the barest hint of al dente crispness left in the center. Though they have a reputation for being a bit bland, this is easily remedied by using a surprising yet very sensible poaching liquid — carrot juice. Where water leaches the flavor and color from these beautiful tubers, carrot juice adds brightness and deepens the flavor.
If you decide to give this method a try, simply swap in carrot juice for water at a 1:1 ratio. Both homemade and store bought varieties of carrot juice are fine, though it's worth noting that store-bought varieties may have added flavorings like lemon, celery, or apple. While these ingredients will only elevate your dish's flavor, homemade carrot juice is best for unadulterated carrot-flavored intensity. Sliced uniformly, most carrots poach in about 20 to 30 minutes over fairly gentle heat.
Precautions and flavor enhancements for carrots poached in carrot juice
Possibly the biggest, most common mistake people make with poached carrots is getting impatient with the cooking process and either not cooking them long enough or turning the heat up too high. Calling them finished early means you won't get that luxe texture you're looking for, while turning up the heat will just boil them into mush. Patience is key, as the only way to achieve the right texture is time. The second mistake home cooks tend to make is inconsistent knife cuts. While you can cut your poached carrots into coins, cubes, or long and elegant sticks, just be sure they're all the same size. This ensures everything cooks at the same rate, preventing the odd bite of overly crunchy or mushy carrot.
The next thing to think about is flavor. Since the overall flavor of poached carrots is nuanced, the best way to showcase it without overpowering the complexity is to use traditional flavor profiles. If you're familiar with making glazed carrots in the oven, you know that carrots meld beautifully with a combination of sweet and savory flavors, which you can mimic by adding a pat of butter and some brown sugar to your poaching liquid. As the carrots poach, they'll soak up the extra flavors like a sponge. If purely savory veggies are more your style, you might season this dish more like your favorite crispy carrot fries — with roasted garlic and fresh herbs, garnished with caramelized onions or shredded parmesan.