Drastically Boost The Flavor Of Your Cookies Using A Simple Browning Tip

Browning butter is a relatively straightforward technique. However, the most important thing you need to know is when brown butter is done cooking before it burns. The trick here is to listen for the initial fizzling start to dull as the water evaporates. This is then replaced with some foaming, which disappears quickly, and is followed by the color shift from pale gold to deep gold.

Ultimately, your nose and eyes will be your best friend throughout this process. The moment the smell shifts from melted milky butter to a nutty scent, it's time to take the heat off the pan. And remember: The butter will keep cooking once you remove it from the heat, so try to take it off just before you spot the color you are aiming for.

Additionally, good brown butter is also dependent on temperature, and how you manage the heat determines whether you get brown butter or burnt butter. At a medium-low level, the milk solids will brown evenly, and you won't have any burnt patches of butter that will make the finished product taste bitter. A light, heavy-bottomed pan is also helpful since you'll get to see the color changes clearly, and the heavy bottom will aid in an even heat distribution.