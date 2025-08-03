Remove Even The Toughest Of Burnt-On Messes With A Splash Of Club Soda. Here's How It Works

A great alternative to sugary sodas and an even better mixer for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, club soda is fizzy, refreshing, infused with many minerals and salts, and is everything you are looking for on a hot summer day. Whether you need it for a sweet-and-sour Tom Collins, a bubbly and citrusy Mojito, or a light and bittersweet Aperol spritz, there's a reason why you should keep club soda around during a dinner party.

However, your guests' cocktail preferences aren't the only excuse to stash club soda in your kitchen. There are another 11 ways to use club soda beyond beverages, and, as strange as it sounds, one of them includes tackling the toughest and most stubborn burnt-on messes. As it turns out, club soda has some serious cleaning power, and that's all thanks to its carbonic acid.

This particular chemical compound is what gives club soda its distinct, slightly acidic kick. Considered a weak acid and perfectly safe to consume, carbonic acid forms when a small amount of carbon dioxide dissolves in water. When even a splash of hits burnt food stuck to pots and pans, it loosens the grime, making it much easier to scrub away without damaging the surface. That even applies to delicate nonstick cookware. So yes, club soda works. But how do you apply it, and what's the smartest way to use it? Well, it might surprise you, but it's much easier than you might think.