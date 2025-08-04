This Is The Worst Liquid I.V. Flavor You Can Buy
Drinking plain water isn't always the best way to stay hydrated, FYI. Electrolyte beverages have burst onto the scene, making hydration easier and a lot more fun. Liquid I.V. is a brand that focuses on fast and restorative hydration using an electrolyte powder mix infused with vitamins and minerals, which is added to plain water. It has become a popular brand across the nation for wellness-seekers looking for an electrolyte solution to use for their workouts and general water intake. With a plethora of classically fruity and invigorating flavors, drinking water isn't boring when boosted with the powders – whether you're into a simple passion fruit flavor or raspberry lemonade taste. However, not every Liquid I.V. flavor works its magic. When we set out to taste test and rank 17 Liquid I.V. flavors, there was one flavor which didn't impress us: pear.
The biggest downfall with Liquid I.V.'s pear-flavored mix is that — quite simply — it was unexciting. Unlike other tropical or punchy fruits with a reputation for being a little more on the sweet and borderline-addictive side (ahem, mango), pear is a pretty mellow fruit so it doesn't always steal the show. The electrolyte solution is based on the Bartlett pear, which is mildly sweet and earthy, which may not suit everyone's liking. If you're seeking something with a little more kick, avoid this laid-back electrolyte drink flavor.
Is the pear Liquid I.V. a complete failure?
Online reviews suggest that Liquid I.V.'s pear flavor generally has mixed reactions. Unlike Liquid I.V.'s Lemon Lime, the top-ranked flavor on our list praised for its simplicity and fuller flavor, pear Liquid I.V. may fall flat on the taste buds. Liquid I.V.'s website claims it also includes flavors of pear peel and sweet apple, which some appreciate and others feel is very mild. Others have commented that the pear version is their least favorite of the brand's flavors because it comes across as tart.
However, if you aren't keen on the sweet-flavored drinks and happen to be a pear fan, then this flavor might be a match. The lightness is ideal if you are looking for something that doesn't stray too far from a refreshing sip of water, boasting a subtle flavor instead, and for some, the flavor is rich enough and has a good quality. The lack of a salty aftertaste (salt is a common ingredient in sports drinks) is also noted by those who enjoy the beverage. And while pear began as a limited-edition flavor, Liquid I.V. has announced that it's now officially here to stay.