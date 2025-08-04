This Is The Worst Liquid I.V. Flavor You Can Buy

Drinking plain water isn't always the best way to stay hydrated, FYI. Electrolyte beverages have burst onto the scene, making hydration easier and a lot more fun. Liquid I.V. is a brand that focuses on fast and restorative hydration using an electrolyte powder mix infused with vitamins and minerals, which is added to plain water. It has become a popular brand across the nation for wellness-seekers looking for an electrolyte solution to use for their workouts and general water intake. With a plethora of classically fruity and invigorating flavors, drinking water isn't boring when boosted with the powders – whether you're into a simple passion fruit flavor or raspberry lemonade taste. However, not every Liquid I.V. flavor works its magic. When we set out to taste test and rank 17 Liquid I.V. flavors, there was one flavor which didn't impress us: pear.

The biggest downfall with Liquid I.V.'s pear-flavored mix is that — quite simply — it was unexciting. Unlike other tropical or punchy fruits with a reputation for being a little more on the sweet and borderline-addictive side (ahem, mango), pear is a pretty mellow fruit so it doesn't always steal the show. The electrolyte solution is based on the Bartlett pear, which is mildly sweet and earthy, which may not suit everyone's liking. If you're seeking something with a little more kick, avoid this laid-back electrolyte drink flavor.