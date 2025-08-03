The Din Tai Fung Dumpling You Should Be Ordering Every Time (Trust Us)
Din Tai Fung is an international dumpling institution, known globally for the precision, consistency, and quality of their food — and especially those beautifully pleated soup dumplings (or xiao long bao) But out of their whole dumpling menu, when we visited, one item ranked above the rest. It was a close-run race — but in the end, the chicken xiao long bao topped our list.
Made with a tender minced chicken filling, plus a finely diced mirepoix of carrots, onions, and celery (along with that classic soup, of course), this delicate little parcel of deliciousness was a particular favorite. However, the most iconic dish at Din Tai Fung is their iconic Kurobuta pork xiao long bao (undoubtedly their flagship offering, and another must-order), the chicken version is utterly delicious, reminiscent of a classic chicken noodle soup, whilst still delivering that classic burst of broth that makes the xiao long bao such a satisfying eat. The expertly pleated wrapper — which, much like the pork offering — uses 18 expertly crafted folds to hold in all that soup.
The filling has a complex, freshly minced chicken made each day, helped along by classic Chinese seasonings like ginger and chili oil. Unlike the richer pork-based options, the chicken xiao long bao balances depth and powerful flavors with lightness and a clean finish, making it appealing for a broad range of palates. With a comforting, nostalgic appeal and a surprisingly delicate flavor profile, it's a standout for us, and a must-order.
Flavor over fanfare: Why the chicken xiao long bao won out for us
You might think it borderline sacrilegious that we didn't go for the Kurobuta pork xiao long bao as our No. 1 pick — but there's a reason why we went for the chicken over this titan of the dumpling world. The pork xiao long bao delivers on flavor, make no mistake, but it was its classic, nay, legendary status that actually worked against it here. It's excellent, but familiar, a delicious but safe choice. The chicken, meanwhile, offers something new and surprisingly brilliant. Its flavors are subtle, complex but approachable — making it a refreshing choice amongst the classics.
Chicken soup dumplings aren't typically the headline act in a lineup of dim sum, and especially not at Din Tai Fung, so they felt, to us at least, like something bold and unexpected. It's an original, nuanced take on a traditional staple, with the deeply aromatic yet fresh chicken broth offering a delicious twist.
The execution here is as perfect as all of Din Tai Fung's other dumplings. That 18-pleat construction and the precisely dialed-in dough-to-soup ratio, but the ability to take a leaner meat and still imbue the dumpling with richness and the silky smooth mouthfeel you get from the classic xiao long bao demonstrates the versatility and expertise on display throughout Din Tai Fung's menu.
When you should order the chicken xiao long bao
The chicken xiao long bao is a great go-to order, and should be on your table every time you go to Din Tai Fung. It delivers on all the iconic hallmarks of a Din Tai Fung xiao long bao — delicious broth, precise pleating, delicious al-dente wrapper — all while offering elegance and refined comfort within one gloriously soupy bite.
The flavor profile, as we've established, is less bold (or dare we say heavy) than a traditional pork xiao long bao, and as such it's perfect for a first introduction to dumpling culture and Taiwanese food, or as either a light lunch in and of itself or an appetizer, whetting your palate for a whole evening of dim sum!
When you're after something refreshing, comforting, and savory all in one go, the chicken dumpling provides a light yet satisfying bite, with its savory broth, bright aromatics, and gentle spiciness giving you a sensation all at once satiating and palate cleansing. If the pork dumpling sounds too rich, or the truffle option simply too indulgent, the chicken xiao long bao delivers a soulful flavor without the heaviness. It's an unexpectedly perfect dumpling, and one at the very top of our list of must-trys.