The Din Tai Fung Dumpling You Should Be Ordering Every Time (Trust Us)

Din Tai Fung is an international dumpling institution, known globally for the precision, consistency, and quality of their food — and especially those beautifully pleated soup dumplings (or xiao long bao) But out of their whole dumpling menu, when we visited, one item ranked above the rest. It was a close-run race — but in the end, the chicken xiao long bao topped our list.

Made with a tender minced chicken filling, plus a finely diced mirepoix of carrots, onions, and celery (along with that classic soup, of course), this delicate little parcel of deliciousness was a particular favorite. However, the most iconic dish at Din Tai Fung is their iconic Kurobuta pork xiao long bao (undoubtedly their flagship offering, and another must-order), the chicken version is utterly delicious, reminiscent of a classic chicken noodle soup, whilst still delivering that classic burst of broth that makes the xiao long bao such a satisfying eat. The expertly pleated wrapper — which, much like the pork offering — uses 18 expertly crafted folds to hold in all that soup.

The filling has a complex, freshly minced chicken made each day, helped along by classic Chinese seasonings like ginger and chili oil. Unlike the richer pork-based options, the chicken xiao long bao balances depth and powerful flavors with lightness and a clean finish, making it appealing for a broad range of palates. With a comforting, nostalgic appeal and a surprisingly delicate flavor profile, it's a standout for us, and a must-order.