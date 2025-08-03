Boost The Flavor Of Instant Ramen With This Rich Addition

Instant ramen is the perfect example of quick and easy meals, but what if you could add some richness to your bowl? In 2016, Kylie Jenner, the renowned mogul and occasional ramen whisperer, took to Snapchat to share her trick for enhancing instant noodles. Her tip was to add a dollop of butter for silkier, richer ramen, as well as an egg and a sprinkle of garlic powder.

Today, the 2016 hack has resurfaced on TikTok. Videos recreating Kylie Jenner's recipe with hashtags like #kyliejennerramen have received millions of views, with one clip by @dimsimlim alone reaching over 6.2 million views as of July 2025. Gen Z foodies have embraced this kitchen shortcut and added their variations, like spicy chicken flavor, parsley, cheese, and even spicy mayo ramen. The "instant noodles reinvented" concept of recent years has definitely led to a significant increase in ramen sales, driven by TikTok's innovation, and of course, nostalgia. But why does this particular recipe work so well?

There are several ingredients that can upgrade simple instant ramen, but butter is the star here. It adds some tasty fat and depth, balancing out all the flavors. Sure, eggs provide body, creaminess, and some character, but butter gives ramen a velvety feel and causes the flavors to stick to the noodles. Plus, the combination of butter with egg can elevate plain instant ramen from simply filling to a thicker, tastier meal. It's a fancier makeover with stuff you probably already have hanging in your fridge.