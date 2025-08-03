Meet The Giant Soup Dumpling With A Hidden Heritage

Of all the world's foods, none is quite so beloved, so comforting, and so ubiquitous as the dumpling. From the Japanese gyoza to the Chinese xiao long bao to the hearty wheat dumplings of Central Europe, they're a staple food for much of the world and utterly delicious in all their forms. But one of the truly great recipes comes from a country whose cuisine perhaps doesn't get the love or recognition it truly deserves: Meet the Georgian khinkali.

Georgian food is hearty, meaty, and complex, with a rich history that really sets it apart, and the khinkali is no different. It's a soup dumpling, much like the iconic xiao long bao, but it's much larger — a thick, doughy thing usually filled with spiced meat and broth. While other recipes are made for chopsticks or spoons, khinkalis are made to be picked up by hand, held, and slurped from before you tuck in to the delicious meat inside. They're more rustic than other soup dumplings, with a large, twisted "topknot" called a "kudi," which is discarded once the rest of the dish has been eaten. It's much larger than the xiao long bao, and the filling is usually made of a combination of ground beef and pork (as opposed to the pork gelatin mix that xiao long bao are stuffed with) flavored with herbs and spices like cumin and satureja. But though this is now a beloved national dish of Georgia, it has a long and complicated history, with everything from Mongol invasions to mountain feasts.