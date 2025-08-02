Why Did Kellogg's Yogos Vanish Completely?

Like so many other discontinued fruit snacks that deserve a comeback, Kellogg's Yogos was one of those that disappeared into the food Bermuda Triangle not long after they took off. During the frozen yogurt boom of the late 2000s, the major food corporation debuted its freeze-dried snack to the masses. The on-the-go yogurt treat found popularity during a time that appreciated the likes of Pinkberry and other frozen yogurt brands. Its fandom was short-lived, however, with the product being quietly pulled from store shelves as consumers shifted to more health-conscious shopping habits. However, since Yogo's disappearance, that same fandom has gone so far as to demand its return.

Although the snack wasn't Kellogg's first foray into yogurt, frozen or otherwise, Yogos came out in 2005, answering the call of the frozen yogurt craze. Amidst the social saturation of self-serve yogurt stands, Kellogg's introduced bite-sized, chewy, creamy treats by the box. The snacks were marketed as a healthy alternative to ice cream, due to the combination of yogurt and fruit, which could be enjoyed at any time without any guilt. This would lead the product to expand into another line, Yogo Bits, which was a miniature candy line that also offered sour flavors, as well as Yogo Rollers, a candy-strip spinoff of the product.