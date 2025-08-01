Can You Freeze Canned Salmon?

Canned salmon is a seriously underrated protein. It's nutritious, shelf-stable, and tastes great as long as you stick to high-quality brands. Stocking your pantry with it means you're always just a few steps away from making a tasty meal or snack in no time, as there are lots of ways to upgrade canned salmon. Salmon salad offers a sophisticated spin on tuna salad that's delicious on crackers or a toasted bun. It's also the perfect base for salmon burgers, and is delectable in spaghetti. This may sound odd, but try it and you'll discover why canned salmon even belongs in pasta.

The only dilemma when it comes to these recipes is when you crack open a can only to use half of it for your recipe, with half going to waste. Fortunately, it's both possible and very safe to freeze leftover canned salmon, provided you package and thaw it properly. Scoop the salmon into an airtight, freezer-safe plastic container or bag, leaving as little airspace in the container as possible. Less airspace reduces the chance of freezer burn, which doesn't necessarily make it unsafe to eat, but does mean you should check it for discoloration or odd smells, and heat it before eating to ensure your safety.

As long as the seal on the container holds, frozen canned salmon will remain fresh for up to three months (90 days). If you decide to stow it in the fridge, instead, store it in the same airtight container and use within three days.