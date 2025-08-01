Can You Freeze Canned Salmon?
Canned salmon is a seriously underrated protein. It's nutritious, shelf-stable, and tastes great as long as you stick to high-quality brands. Stocking your pantry with it means you're always just a few steps away from making a tasty meal or snack in no time, as there are lots of ways to upgrade canned salmon. Salmon salad offers a sophisticated spin on tuna salad that's delicious on crackers or a toasted bun. It's also the perfect base for salmon burgers, and is delectable in spaghetti. This may sound odd, but try it and you'll discover why canned salmon even belongs in pasta.
The only dilemma when it comes to these recipes is when you crack open a can only to use half of it for your recipe, with half going to waste. Fortunately, it's both possible and very safe to freeze leftover canned salmon, provided you package and thaw it properly. Scoop the salmon into an airtight, freezer-safe plastic container or bag, leaving as little airspace in the container as possible. Less airspace reduces the chance of freezer burn, which doesn't necessarily make it unsafe to eat, but does mean you should check it for discoloration or odd smells, and heat it before eating to ensure your safety.
As long as the seal on the container holds, frozen canned salmon will remain fresh for up to three months (90 days). If you decide to stow it in the fridge, instead, store it in the same airtight container and use within three days.
Safety guidelines and thawing instructions
It's vital to note that these freezing guidelines only apply to canned salmon that has been opened and removed from the can. You should never freeze salmon still sealed inside the can, as this may damage the can and allow botulism to grow inside. Consuming botulism can be deadly, so if you find a can (frozen or not) that appears to be bulging, discard it immediately. This is a sign your salmon could have spoiled and may no longer be safe to eat.
However, if you need to make space in your pantry, it's perfectly safe to decant salmon from freshly opened cans into appropriate containers and freeze it right away. This is also a good way to extend the shelf life of canned salmon that may be set to expire before you're able to use it — again, just make sure that it shows no signs of spoilage before freezing it. Freezing won't kill pre-existing dangerous microbes from already-spoiled salmon or make spoiled canned salmon safe to eat.
Always thaw frozen canned salmon in your refrigerator, as it should never be left at room temperature for significant lengths of time. Thawing in the fridge ensures the salmon stays at safe temperatures until you're ready to use it. Additionally, you should never refreeze thawed canned salmon, as this could cause dangerous spoilage. Instead, try drying it into salmon jerky in your air fryer to preserve it and turn it into an easy snack.