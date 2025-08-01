Don't Make This Simple Seasoning Mistake When Cooking Lobster

Lobster is the epitome of culinary decadence. But despite its popularity, not everyone knows how to season it properly. Being so popular, one might assume lobster is packed with flavor, but the truth is that the meat is actually quite mild and delicate, so flavoring it is key to turning it into a winning meal every time. But does the secret lie in what seasonings you use or how much you add? To answer the question, Chowhound spoke with a few industry experts about seasoning mistakes to avoid when you cook your next lobster.

Travis Sowards, executive chef at New York City's Temple Court, says that the issue is not so much the seasoning or spice that you pick because lobster is pretty versatile that way: "Lobster accepts a wide variety of spices and seasonings, as the flavor of the actual lobster is mild." However, using too much and over seasoning seems to be the biggest mistake chefs make. "I haven't come across any spices or seasonings that don't work with lobster," Sowards notes, "but I would caution to not use excessive amounts of any spice so as to not overpower the delicate flavor."

As long as you're not heavy-handed with your seasoning, there are plenty of options that can enhance the inherently mild flavor of this shellfish. Sowards recommends a variety of spices that bring out that natural flavor without overpowering it, like bay leaf, cayenne, coriander, fennel seed, and mustard seed, as well as seasonings that you may not automatically think of, like Makrut lime and vanilla. In other words, lobster is a versatile meat that you can really have fun with, so check out some uncommon spices and get creative with your seasoning.