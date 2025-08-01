Don't Make This Simple Seasoning Mistake When Cooking Lobster
Lobster is the epitome of culinary decadence. But despite its popularity, not everyone knows how to season it properly. Being so popular, one might assume lobster is packed with flavor, but the truth is that the meat is actually quite mild and delicate, so flavoring it is key to turning it into a winning meal every time. But does the secret lie in what seasonings you use or how much you add? To answer the question, Chowhound spoke with a few industry experts about seasoning mistakes to avoid when you cook your next lobster.
Travis Sowards, executive chef at New York City's Temple Court, says that the issue is not so much the seasoning or spice that you pick because lobster is pretty versatile that way: "Lobster accepts a wide variety of spices and seasonings, as the flavor of the actual lobster is mild." However, using too much and over seasoning seems to be the biggest mistake chefs make. "I haven't come across any spices or seasonings that don't work with lobster," Sowards notes, "but I would caution to not use excessive amounts of any spice so as to not overpower the delicate flavor."
As long as you're not heavy-handed with your seasoning, there are plenty of options that can enhance the inherently mild flavor of this shellfish. Sowards recommends a variety of spices that bring out that natural flavor without overpowering it, like bay leaf, cayenne, coriander, fennel seed, and mustard seed, as well as seasonings that you may not automatically think of, like Makrut lime and vanilla. In other words, lobster is a versatile meat that you can really have fun with, so check out some uncommon spices and get creative with your seasoning.
Don't overlook the power of condiments
Sometimes, the way you cook and serve your lobster is what determines how you develop the beautiful flavors of your meal. Anthony Goncalves, the chef at Portuguese-themed Kanopi in White Plains, New York, shared some great advice for cooking and serving lobster that uses a classic pairing to bring out the delicate flavor of the meat. "I love to simply poach the lobster, chill it, and serve it with a beautiful cocktail sauce," he says. It's no secret that cocktail sauce and lobster (and similar shellfish like shrimp) are good friends. The tangy flavor of the cocktail sauce is bold enough to give your lobster a punch without overpowering it so the delicate meat still maintains its personality.
Lobster may be mild, but it still has delicious flavor to contribute. Consider, for example, the beautiful notes you get from lobster shells — throwing them away is really a wasteful mistake we all make with lobster. Those shells are the key to a beautiful stock, so you can make a rich bisque or flavor-packed seafood stew, proving that the flavor of the lobster itself is worth respecting, rather than overpowering with more spices than are necessary.
If it isn't flavoring the lobster but the idea of cooking and peeling it that intimidates you, it's time to let that go. There are some great hacks like using a basic kitchen tool (hint: you only need a simple spoon to peel lobster!) to extract that beautiful meat and get to eating. From there, you can simply enjoy the meat the way you've seasoned it or pair it with a delicate garlic butter sauce or a tangy cocktail sauce to make the most of your meal.