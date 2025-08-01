Martha Stewart's Butter Trick For Easy Melt-In-Your-Mouth Salmon Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meaty, buttery, and slightly sweet, salmon is irresistibly delicate and unbelievably satisfying, regardless of the cooking method. Be it poached, baked, grilled, or pan-fried, salmon is incredibly versatile. And there are dozens of ways to prepare this flavorful fish that never fails to impress our taste buds. Whether paired with gochujang, the spicy condiment you need to switch up your salmon routine, or cooked to perfection in an Instant Pot, it always turns out great.

Chefs and home cooks around the world are continuously coming up with new ways to elevate this beloved protein's taste and texture. And while we're talking improvements, it's hard to overlook Martha Stewart's classic roasted salmon with butter, which, believe it or not, manages to take salmon to the next level with just two ingredients, one of which — you guessed it, is salmon itself. As for the second ingredient, it's none other than good old butter.

While you might wonder what could be so special about plain butter, it's actually the way you prepare it that makes all the difference. And Stewart nails it with a simple yet brilliant technique that involves melting the butter on a sheet pan in the oven before adding the salmon. This creates a rich, brown butter sauce right in the pan, which you can then drizzle over the fish for an extra boost of flavor. But why don't we break this little trick down one step at a time, shall we?