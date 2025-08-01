Martha Stewart's Butter Trick For Easy Melt-In-Your-Mouth Salmon Every Time
Meaty, buttery, and slightly sweet, salmon is irresistibly delicate and unbelievably satisfying, regardless of the cooking method. Be it poached, baked, grilled, or pan-fried, salmon is incredibly versatile. And there are dozens of ways to prepare this flavorful fish that never fails to impress our taste buds. Whether paired with gochujang, the spicy condiment you need to switch up your salmon routine, or cooked to perfection in an Instant Pot, it always turns out great.
Chefs and home cooks around the world are continuously coming up with new ways to elevate this beloved protein's taste and texture. And while we're talking improvements, it's hard to overlook Martha Stewart's classic roasted salmon with butter, which, believe it or not, manages to take salmon to the next level with just two ingredients, one of which — you guessed it, is salmon itself. As for the second ingredient, it's none other than good old butter.
While you might wonder what could be so special about plain butter, it's actually the way you prepare it that makes all the difference. And Stewart nails it with a simple yet brilliant technique that involves melting the butter on a sheet pan in the oven before adding the salmon. This creates a rich, brown butter sauce right in the pan, which you can then drizzle over the fish for an extra boost of flavor. But why don't we break this little trick down one step at a time, shall we?
Why this trick brings out the best in salmon
This is one of our favorite ways Martha Stewart prepares salmon, and the reason for that lies in its simplicity. Start off by preheating the oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, place a generous pat of butter on a flat pan such as this Commercial Quality Stainless Steel Baking Sheet. Add some salt and pepper, and let it melt in the oven, just until the butter begins to sizzle. It should stop bubbling after about a minute — that's your cue to place the salmon directly on top of the hot butter.
As the salmon cooks, a deep, complex aroma will spread through your kitchen as a result of a chemical process known as the Maillard reaction. It's the ideal opportunity to toss in your favorite veggies alongside it. This will allow them to soak up that same rich, buttery goodness. The salmon's mild flavor will pair beautifully with the mouthwatering crunch of asparagus or the subtle sweetness and nuttiness of cauliflower. If you're feeling a bit bolder, throw in some carrots and try a harissa-honey glaze for the ultimate sweet, spicy, and tangy combo.
You'll know the salmon is done once it becomes flaky and pulls apart into tender chunks with a fork. Then either enjoy it on its own or try something new — serve it over pasta with the melted butter as sauce, or transform it into a delicious salmon salad.