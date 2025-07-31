The Super Easy Step For Removing The Bitter Taste From Bok Choy

Vegetables simply make life better. They are delicious, nutritious, and full of colors and textures that bring life to our meals. They are also incredibly versatile, as is the case with bok choy, a leafy green member of the mustard family that is popular in many Asian cuisines and is one of the most hydrating foods. While it might look like a weird version of celery, it's actually known as Chinese cabbage. Its appearance isn't the only thing that makes it stand out — it's also known for a subtle bitterness that is part of its characteristic flavor profile. Luckily, there is a simple hack to take that bitterness out so bok choy can be the star of your meal.

The bitterness, which comes from compounds in cruciferous vegetables called glucosinolates, can vary from plant to plant based on things like maturity and growing conditions. But while you can follow some simple rules with selecting the best bok choy at the store, you could still have some bitterness to address. To get rid of it, simply blanch your greens. The process is easy: place them in boiling water for two or three minutes, then immediately place them in an ice water bath. Giving bok choy this special treatment helps remove the bitterness it is known for without overcooking the greens so they maintain their crispy texture and delicate flavor.