The Unpopular Dessert To Steer Clear Of At Olive Garden

When it comes to desserts at most chain restaurants, we can safely say that many of them should be avoided. Most of these desserts are made off-site — perhaps at the commercial kitchen — so they're not going to be fresh. While that's not a definite menu killer, it certainly doesn't set up the diner for the best eating experience.

Olive Garden might not be the first chain you think of when it comes to desserts, but the restaurant does offer up some appetizing options. While opinions may vary based on who you talk to and which online review you read, the chain's Sicilian Cheesecake stands out as the least popular of its six dessert offerings. It's also one of the dishes we recommend avoiding at Olive Garden.

Allegedly, all of Olive Garden's desserts arrive frozen and are presumably microwaved — which, again, doesn't make them irredeemable — but $9 for one slice of unimpressive cheesecake seems a bit much. That's especially the case when you consider that many grocery stores, like Kroger, offer a "wedge" (which is a quarter of a cheesecake) of the frozen Cheesecake Factory dessert for around $13. All that said, what exactly makes Olive Garden's Sicilian Cheesecake so unmemorable?