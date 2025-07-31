This Store-Bought Dough Swap Is A Game-Changer For Delicious Pot Pie

Pot pie is a delectable and comforting food that can be enjoyed year-round. However, making the crust can be a bit time-consuming if you're trying to whip up a quick and easy meal. Luckily, there's a way to prepare homemade pot pie that will help you save time and make cooking this delicious dish a breeze.

This trick is just one of the handful of unexpected ways to use store-bought pizza dough. Whether you happen to have leftover dough in your fridge or decide to pick some up at the grocery store, you can use the pre-made pizza dough to make the top crust for your pot pie. First, you'll want to load all of your ingredients in your cooking vessel. You can make a traditional full-size pie, or, if you want to create a personal-sized pot pie, simply shape the pizza dough to make the top, adjusting the dough to fit the container for your pie. You could use the pizza dough for the bottom crust as well, but it will have a different texture and be less crispy than a traditional pot pie crust.