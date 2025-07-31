This Store-Bought Dough Swap Is A Game-Changer For Delicious Pot Pie
Pot pie is a delectable and comforting food that can be enjoyed year-round. However, making the crust can be a bit time-consuming if you're trying to whip up a quick and easy meal. Luckily, there's a way to prepare homemade pot pie that will help you save time and make cooking this delicious dish a breeze.
This trick is just one of the handful of unexpected ways to use store-bought pizza dough. Whether you happen to have leftover dough in your fridge or decide to pick some up at the grocery store, you can use the pre-made pizza dough to make the top crust for your pot pie. First, you'll want to load all of your ingredients in your cooking vessel. You can make a traditional full-size pie, or, if you want to create a personal-sized pot pie, simply shape the pizza dough to make the top, adjusting the dough to fit the container for your pie. You could use the pizza dough for the bottom crust as well, but it will have a different texture and be less crispy than a traditional pot pie crust.
More ways to make easy homemade pot pie
If you want to keep the prep process as simple as possible, consider using canned ingredients to upgrade your homemade pot pie. Add traditional ingredients such as canned corn, peas, and carrots, or dress up your pie with unexpected options like water chestnuts, artichoke hearts, and sun-dried tomatoes.
If you're in the mood for something different, create a pot pie inspired by Italian cuisine by utilizing mozzarella cheese inside the pie as well as on top. Also try seasoning the pot pie with Italian herbs. To take it even further, you could fill it with classic pizza toppings — think pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, and onion — to create a pizza pot pie.
Another way to elevate your homemade chicken pot pie? Try infusing your store-bought pizza dough with an herbal flavor by adding dashes of fresh thyme and rosemary. And of course, you could always make a delicious springy vegetarian pot pie. Though it's arguably not as traditional as a meat-filled pie, it's a flavorful way to use fresh vegetables of your choice.