How To Remove The Bitter Taste From Swiss Chard

Spinach and kale have had their day in the sun — now it's time to show Swiss chard some love. Though this dark, leafy green is just as nutrient-dense and delicious as its more well-known counterparts, Swiss chard can't seem to make it into the spotlight. While this may be due to the fact that kale simply has a better PR team, the more likely reason is chard's off-putting bitterness. Fortunately, there are a handful of very simple ways to counteract or soften this flavor to help this green shine in as the centerpiece of dishes like classic pasta e fagioli with chard.

To make the most of your chard and its flavor, it's important to know that most of the bitterness is actually located in the brightly-colored stems rather than in the leaves themselves. That means if you're making a chorizo chickpea salad with feta and you want to add a green hearty enough to stand up to those strong flavors, removing the central rib from the chard should remove most of the bitter flavor.

You can then chiffonade the chard leaves and toss them in some oil and vinegar to help soften them a bit, as chard can be a little tough. Heating the leaves also breaks down some of the compounds that cause bitterness, including sautéing or braising in a little fat and acid which add bright, luscious flavor that tames the astringency and makes chard taste earthy and nutty by bringing forward its subtle sweetness.