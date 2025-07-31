The Big 'Sensitive Marinara' Problem We Need To Discuss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love to douse your pasta in marinara but have food sensitivities, you understand the conundrum: finding a sauce that doesn't cause a reaction, but actually has flavor. The things that are so delicious in pasta sauces — tomatoes, garlic, and onion — can wreak havoc for some people's digestion, making that big bowl of spaghetti a big mistake.

There are a number of reasons the various ingredients in marinara sauces can cause issues. Onions and garlic are considered high FODMAP, which are foods that are high in sugars that can cause stomach upset and IBS symptoms. Additionally, if you're prone to acid reflux, the high acid level of tomatoes can aggravate it. While some pasta sauce companies recognize that there are people with these issues and make sauces just for them, a common complaint is that "sensitive marinara" is lacking in flavor since it leaves out garlic and onions. So what's a sauce lover to do if you need sensitive sauce but also love lots of flavor? You can completely transform that jar of store-bought marinara sauce with one ingredient, or lean into other herbs and spices to "sauce it up". Try tossing in a big dose of basil, and adding some more salt. You can also play around by adding more olive oil, a pinch of sugar, or even sautéed vegetables like carrots and celery.