​​The 3 Essential Types Of Oil Mary Berry Always Keeps On Hand

Longtime TV personality, cookbook author, and doyenne of the British food world Mary Berry knows her way around a kitchen. When it comes to ingredients to keep on hand, she has some wisdom to impart on the topic of must-have cooking oils. Rather than stocking her pantry with endless bottles of oil that may ultimately spoil, she suggests narrowing it down to three staple types — a high-quality olive oil, a more affordable olive oil, and sunflower oil.

You might be thinking: why all of the fuss? Oil is oil. Selecting the right type of oil for your cooking application can make a huge difference. A great deal comes down to the smoking point (also called the burning point), which is the temperature at which a particular oil starts to break down. For situations like making salad dressing or even sautéing, an oil with a low smoking point works well. However, for frying, especially with the goal of a light and crispy finish for things like tempura, an oil with a higher smoking point will be imperative. Another factor to consider in oil choice is the flavor that it lends to a particular dish.