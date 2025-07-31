How To Easily Prevent Mushrooms From Sticking To The Grill

Grilling mushrooms sounds easy enough, until half of them end up fused to the grates. The problem, however, isn't the mushroom, but the lack of oil and moisture. Mushrooms are very porous, and if you toss them straight onto a hot, dry grill, they may dry out and stick to the grates for dear life. So, how do you keep them from sticking?

Begin by seasoning your grill grates similar to how you'd season a wok or cast-iron skillet. A fast swipe of a high-heat cooking oil (like canola, avocado, or grapeseed oil) can create a barrier between food and metal. You can dip a folded paper towel in oil and use tongs to rub it over the grates while they're hot, or use a grill-safe spray before you turn the grill on. If you're using a charcoal grill, oil your grill once the coals are ready and just before placing the mushrooms on.

You can also marinate your mushrooms in an oil-based mixture for a different approach. It enhances the taste and also provides moisture and lubrication, so they will not stick. Olive oil and a little balsamic vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, or herbs will do great in this case. Leave them for at least 15 minutes before knocking off the excess and grilling.