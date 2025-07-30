For More Flavorful Fajitas, There's A Cut Of Beef You're Overlooking
When it comes to fajitas, there are certain cuts of meat that reign supreme. Skirt steak — known more for its abundance of rich, beefy flavor than its tenderness (though it responds rather beautifully to a good marinade) — is a go-to, as is flank steak, which is delicious when grilled to savory, charred perfection. Yet, however wonderful these cuts are (and they are favorites for a reason), there are others that fly under the radar — but are equally delicious when stuffed inside a tortilla.
To find out a little more, chef Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo in Austin, Texas, spoke exclusively with us at Chowhound. He suggests trying a cut that's little known, but undeniably delicious. "I personally enjoy using cuts of sirloin flap or chuck flap," he says, "it is a great, affordable cut that marinades well and is perfect for fajitas."
Sirloin flap is a great cut for fajitas for several reasons. The biggest? Its flavor. While sirloin flap isn't the most tender (or well-marbled) cut out there, it's packed with deep savory flavors, perfect for cutting through the bold, spicy flavor profile of a fajita. Taken from the bottom sirloin butt of the cow (the same area as the infamous tri-tip), it's very lean, with an extremely pronounced grain — but it holds up to hard searing extremely well. It's more affordable than other, more prized cuts like ribeye or sirloin, too, which makes it a great option for buying in bulk for a big gathering.
How to best prepare the sirloin flap for grilling
The sirloin flap is a great option for grilling for a crowd, and makes for a delicious filling for fajitas — or other Mexican classics like tacos and even quesadillas. Since it's such a lean cut, with strong, tough musculature, it needs careful attention before it hits the grill (and after) for the best possible results. Any grill master worth their salt will tell you that the solution to a tough cut of meat is a nice long bath in a delicious marinade. What exactly you put in that marinade is up to you — but chef Marc Marrone has some pointers: "I like to marinade them in a mix of spices, citrus, and blended beefsteak tomatoes," he told us. This is a beautifully balanced combination that helps to bring out the best of the steak's natural flavors, whilst also helping keep it nice and tender, so it holds up well to the intense heat of the grill.
"The tomato helps tenderize the meat as well as give a nice char to the steak when sizzling in [the] skillet," Marrone shares. That's in part because of the acid content of the tomato — as well as that of the citrus — breaks down the proteins in the meat, preventing them from seizing up when they hit the grill (or skillet). They also add a significant amount of depth and richness to the meat when it's charred, the natural sugars in the marinade caramelizing to help deliver that prized Maillard reaction that makes for a truly delicious steak.
Bring the fajitas with some bold flavors
To make the big flavors of a cut like sirloin flap work, especially in a dish like fajitas, you need to build a layered flavor profile. While that starts with putting together a good marinade, it doesn't end there. You can take your sirloin flat from good to great with a spice rub, bringing complex, spicy flavors to complement your steak and pulling some proper Mexican flavors to the forefront. While other cuts of steak, like ribeye or sirloin, simply need a good lick of salt to bring out the delicious, unctuous taste of their natural fats, sirloin flap needs a bit more work in order to truly come into its own. "It's a hearty cut," chef Marc Marrone tells us, "so bold flavors will shine here."
For a truly authentic Mexican twist on your fajitas, you'll need some of the country's best-loved spices. "Cumin, ancho, garlic, onion, paprika are the anchor spices to start with," he says. These are all flavors that develop real depth when they hit the heat, bringing those classic smoky flavors that make for a great fajita. The steak is beefy enough to hold up to these dark, rich-tasting spices, so season aggressively. Don't be afraid of stepping outside of the box, either. Customize your spice rub with dried herbs like oregano or chiles like chipotle, which will bring bitterness and earthiness that will play well with the salty, savory meat. Finally, finish with some lime for some welcome brightness, which will give a nice bit of contrast that will help elevate your fajitas to a whole new level.