For More Flavorful Fajitas, There's A Cut Of Beef You're Overlooking

When it comes to fajitas, there are certain cuts of meat that reign supreme. Skirt steak — known more for its abundance of rich, beefy flavor than its tenderness (though it responds rather beautifully to a good marinade) — is a go-to, as is flank steak, which is delicious when grilled to savory, charred perfection. Yet, however wonderful these cuts are (and they are favorites for a reason), there are others that fly under the radar — but are equally delicious when stuffed inside a tortilla.

To find out a little more, chef Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo in Austin, Texas, spoke exclusively with us at Chowhound. He suggests trying a cut that's little known, but undeniably delicious. "I personally enjoy using cuts of sirloin flap or chuck flap," he says, "it is a great, affordable cut that marinades well and is perfect for fajitas."

Sirloin flap is a great cut for fajitas for several reasons. The biggest? Its flavor. While sirloin flap isn't the most tender (or well-marbled) cut out there, it's packed with deep savory flavors, perfect for cutting through the bold, spicy flavor profile of a fajita. Taken from the bottom sirloin butt of the cow (the same area as the infamous tri-tip), it's very lean, with an extremely pronounced grain — but it holds up to hard searing extremely well. It's more affordable than other, more prized cuts like ribeye or sirloin, too, which makes it a great option for buying in bulk for a big gathering.