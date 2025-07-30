This Is What Happens When You Make A Dairy-Free Pie Crust With Coconut Oil

Mastering the art of a great pie crusts is one of the essential steps on the way to being a true at-home baker, and once you do, you've got a particularly useful (and versatile) tool in your kitchen arsenal. From a perfect pecan pie, to quiches and other savory pies packed with veggies and cheeses, the first step is always a nicely browned, flavorful crust. The traditional route to pastry perfection is by using butter or shortening, but sometimes dairy just isn't an option, whether that's because you don't have any to hand, or are baking for a vegan crowd. A good alternative? Coconut oil.

Coconut oil is a go-to dairy-free alternative, but it behaves differently to butter, both in prep and baking. To find out more about how best to work with it, we spoke to Nisha Vora, a vegan recipe developer and the author of "Big Vegan Flavor," who shared her expert insight with us. "Coconut oil is a great substitute for butter since it has a very high fat content," she told us. "However, it does behave differently than butter since 1) it has a uniquely low melting point and 2) it doesn't have any water content." These differences mean there are a fair few pitfalls to watch out for when using it as a substitute: For one, the dough can become greasy much quicker — but chilling your bowl and the oil can help keep things under control. "To achieve good results with a pie crust, you'll want to briefly chill the coconut oil if it has liquified and minimize handling of the dough since warm hands can make the dough greasy," Vora added.