Cut Thick Veggies With Ease Using A Little Rock And Roll Action

Whether you're using a special technique to cut veggies for a kebab or slicing cauliflower "steaks" to christen the grill one last time before the cold sets in, proper knife skills can — sometimes quite literally — be a lifesaver. Honed knife skills not only allow you to make consistent cuts for evenly cooked food, they also help prevent serious injury. This is especially important when cutting thick, tough vegetables like butternut or acorn squash, sweet potatoes, or even particularly large russet potatoes.

Not only are these fibrous veggies harder to slice, most of them are also fairly large and round, causing them to roll precariously across the cutting board. Even a knife prepped with the absolute best knife sharpener for home chefs might have trouble scoring the shell of a butternut squash.

Fortunately, there's a simple technique you can use to slice through thick, unyielding vegetables faster and more safely. After thoroughly washing your produce, lay it lengthwise on your cutting board, and press the knife straight down into the peel. Stop about an inch or so in, when the veggie begins to resist being cut. Then, keeping the knife still, roll the vegetable away from you, then back toward you, taking it back and forth. This will help your knife slice smoothly through the flesh. If you reach the edge of your cutting board while rolling, rock the veggie back toward you to finish the cut, carefully keeping your knife stable as you do so.