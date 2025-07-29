How To Tell If Your Cookware Works With An Induction Cooktop

Induction cooking technology has been around since Frigidaire demonstrated the "Kitchen of the Future" in a 1950s traveling showcase, but as it has become more affordable and common in modern-day kitchens, it can still seem like science fiction. An induction cooktop will stay completely cool as the cookware placed on top of it seems to heat up on its own accord. You can even place a towel in between the cookware and the cooking surface, and it won't catch fire. But this magic doesn't work with all pans, and that's because it isn't magic at all. It's electromagnetism. So, to find out if your cookware is induction cooking compatible, just grab a magnet off your fridge and see if it sticks to the bottom. If it does, it will work with an induction cooktop.

The glass cooktops of an induction range hide copper wiring that is magnetized with an electric charge. When stainless steel or cast iron cookware comes into contact with this magnetic field, it agitates the magnetic material in the pan. The molecules vibrate at an incredible speed, quickly generating friction and heat. But it won't work with copper, brass, glass, ceramic, or aluminum cookware. It also won't work with non-magnetic stainless steel, which looks an awful lot like magnetic stainless steel, making the magnet check pretty handy.