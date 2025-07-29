The Totally Unexpected Dairy Product That Pairs With Gingersnap Cookies
Gingersnap cookies are some of the easiest cookies to bake for beginners. But still, you probably wouldn't think to set out blue cheese to pair with these brittle snacks. However, this unique duo, weird as it sounds, has deep roots in Swedish holiday customs, where sweet and savory aren't afraid to share the same plate. In fact, strong, mature cheeses like Stilton are classically paired with breads for Christmas in Scandinavia. And while one might think blue cheese and gingersnaps (not to be confused with gingerbread cookies) are an odd match, one bite just might convince you otherwise. The tangy, salty bite of blue cheese cuts through the sweetness of the cookie, and the warmth of the ginger pulls it all together into a comforting finish. It's the kind of contrast that stimulates your taste buds in the most interesting ways.
All blue cheeses aren't equal here, however. And if you're yet to jump on the wagon, go for a milder option like Bayley Hazen Blue, Cashel Blue, or Myzela Blue if you're testing the waters. These melt easily on the tongue and bring just enough blue tang to make things interesting without turning the bite into a dare. After all, we believe there's a type of blue cheese for everybody. But if you're already a fan, don't be shy! Roquefort or Stilton can add a complex, salty punch that plays surprisingly well with those cinnamon and clove notes in the cookie.
Other pairing options to consider
When pairing blue cheese and gingersnaps, serving is as easy as it gets. Spread the cheese over the cookie just as you'd spread butter over toast. Or crumble it on top and drizzle with honey. Even a slice of a very thin apple or pear will transform this into a little cheese course disguised as dessert. There is an old-fashioned, cozy quality to the whole thing. And while it might sound a bit fussy, it's as simple as stacking three pantry items into one bite.
And a major plus is that you don't need to bake anything from scratch or put together a whole spread to enjoy it. Just take a box of gingersnaps (thin, crispier ones work best), grab a wedge of blue cheese, and see what happens. It's great with coffee, superb with a glass of dessert wine, and pleasantly surprising with spiced cider or even dark beer. During the holidays, this snack goes well with some yummy eggnog or champagne. So, whether you want to impress your guests or just liven up your nighttime snack time, gingersnaps and blue cheese are definitely worth keeping in mind. They may not be the combo you'd expect, but they're the ones that will keep your taste buds guessing.