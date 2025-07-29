The Totally Unexpected Dairy Product That Pairs With Gingersnap Cookies

Gingersnap cookies are some of the easiest cookies to bake for beginners. But still, you probably wouldn't think to set out blue cheese to pair with these brittle snacks. However, this unique duo, weird as it sounds, has deep roots in Swedish holiday customs, where sweet and savory aren't afraid to share the same plate. In fact, strong, mature cheeses like Stilton are classically paired with breads for Christmas in Scandinavia. And while one might think blue cheese and gingersnaps (not to be confused with gingerbread cookies) are an odd match, one bite just might convince you otherwise. The tangy, salty bite of blue cheese cuts through the sweetness of the cookie, and the warmth of the ginger pulls it all together into a comforting finish. It's the kind of contrast that stimulates your taste buds in the most interesting ways.

All blue cheeses aren't equal here, however. And if you're yet to jump on the wagon, go for a milder option like Bayley Hazen Blue, Cashel Blue, or Myzela Blue if you're testing the waters. These melt easily on the tongue and bring just enough blue tang to make things interesting without turning the bite into a dare. After all, we believe there's a type of blue cheese for everybody. But if you're already a fan, don't be shy! Roquefort or Stilton can add a complex, salty punch that plays surprisingly well with those cinnamon and clove notes in the cookie.