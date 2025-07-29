How Exactly Does Microwavable Rice Work?

Carbs are never the enemy — especially when consumed in moderation. They give us an energy boost so that we're equipped to function throughout the day. Rice is a great source for that, and it's also fairly easy to pair with other dishes, making it a staple in a lot of Asian homes. However, it's not the easiest (nor the fastest) food to prepare, which poses a challenge if you don't have time. It's also highly likely you'll make a mistake that keeps you from making the perfect rice. And let's be honest, sometimes we're just too lazy to do all the work. This is where microwavable rice comes in handy.

When Chowhound spoke exclusively with Kathleen Benson, registered dietitian at Top Nutrition Coaching, we got to learn all about how it works. Benson mentions, "Microwaveable rice packets are pre-cooked and vacuum-sealed. When heated, the steam inside the pouch reheats the rice rather than cooking it raw." She also adds that these packets are packaged in containers that can survive higher temperatures while locking in moisture, which is why microwavable rice is so easy to make.

However, like a lot of packaged food, you might wonder all about the preservatives added to extend its shelf life. Is it really worth switching to microwavable rice rather than buying raw and taking the time to let the rice cooker do its magic?