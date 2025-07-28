Try This Order From Dunkin' The Next Time You're Craving A Vanilla Milkshake
Your usual Dunkin' order is probably a specialty iced coffee drink alongside a delicious donut or a breakfast sandwich. But if you're looking to expand your Dunkin' experience beyond your routine morning stop, there's another yummy drink on the menu that just might make you consider returning later in the day too: The Vanilla Bean Coolatta. This frozen drink is a great example of a vanilla milkshake dupe and might just be the frozen sweet treat that your summer has been missing.
Dunkin's Coolatta menu is seasonal, so you'll occasionally find specialty flavors on offer too. However, the vanilla bean option is one of the few available at all Dunkin' locations throughout the year, along with the strawberry and blue raspberry varieties too. Over the years, Dunkin' has phased out certain flavors like piña colada, kiwi, lemonade, and others that were only on the menu for a short time before they were put on Dunkin's list of retired drinks, so be sure to stop in while you can.
Why the Vanilla Bean Coolatta is a great milkshake alternative
First and foremost, the ingredients in a Dunkin' Coolatta are very similar to those in a milkshake, including water, milk, vanilla bean-flavored syrup, and sugar. However, it's worth noting that there's no ice cream included. This deliciously refreshing drink is instead blended with ice, so the consistency might be closer to a smoothie or frappe. You can find the Coolatta on the menu at all Dunkin' locations (always confirm with your local branch that it has the Coolatta machine to blend it up first, though).
Likewise, the drink's prep is also similar to that of a milkshake, meaning that if you're a diehard fan, there's a good chance you'll fall in love with the Coolatta too. It's especially handy if you're craving a milkshake and there's nowhere closer than Dunkin' to pick one up. The drink is available in the three standard sizes: Small, medium, and large. It's definitely worth a try if you find yourself in a state with a Dunkin' this summer and are looking to try something new, cold, and refreshing.