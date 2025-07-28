Try This Order From Dunkin' The Next Time You're Craving A Vanilla Milkshake

Your usual Dunkin' order is probably a specialty iced coffee drink alongside a delicious donut or a breakfast sandwich. But if you're looking to expand your Dunkin' experience beyond your routine morning stop, there's another yummy drink on the menu that just might make you consider returning later in the day too: The Vanilla Bean Coolatta. This frozen drink is a great example of a vanilla milkshake dupe and might just be the frozen sweet treat that your summer has been missing.

Dunkin's Coolatta menu is seasonal, so you'll occasionally find specialty flavors on offer too. However, the vanilla bean option is one of the few available at all Dunkin' locations throughout the year, along with the strawberry and blue raspberry varieties too. Over the years, Dunkin' has phased out certain flavors like piña colada, kiwi, lemonade, and others that were only on the menu for a short time before they were put on Dunkin's list of retired drinks, so be sure to stop in while you can.