Are Green Blueberries Safe To Eat?

Blueberries are supposed to be blue. After all, it's in the name, right? Okay, sometimes purple, but if you've ever encountered a green blueberry, you've probably wondered if it's safe to eat. Thankfully, Courtney Pelitera, a registered dietician and nutritionist at Top Nutrition Coaching, has shared some insight on whether these little berries are safe to eat. It turns out that green blueberries are not any different than the bluish-purple ones you are probably quite used to, and they are perfectly safe to eat — but that doesn't mean there aren't a few things you might want to know before you chow down.

"Green blueberries are actually the unripened version of wild blueberries," says Pelitera. It's much easier to tell if some fruits are ripe than others. Take pomegranates, for example. You can tell if a pomegranate is ripe without cracking it open if you know what to look for, such as the shape of the crown and the texture of the skin. But with a blueberry, all you have to do is look at the color. So, if you see a green blueberry, it was simply picked before it was ready. "They are safe to eat in smaller quantities," Pelitera reassures us, noting that if you eat too many, they can cause you to have an upset stomach.

Green blueberries might be safe to eat (in moderation), but the taste won't be quite the same and they are actually sold this way on purpose for a specific reason. "The green berries have more of a tart, sour flavor," says Pelitera, "and are sold only during particular times of the year as a specialty food." They are typically available during the spring and summer and are meant to be used in specific culinary applications.