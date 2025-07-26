Gordon Ramsay's Perfect Egg-Frying Technique (No Flip Required)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the course of his career, Gordon Ramsay has earned 17 Michelin stars — which is the third most of any chef in history — and he owns more than 80 restaurants across the globe. When he gives advice on cooking tips, people listen. So even though he's known for higher-end dishes that take a lot of time and technique — like Beef Wellington — it's fascinating to watch the chef cook something as simple as eggs.
In true Gordon Ramsay fashion, he makes fried eggs look like the most delicious item you'll ever eat, as he showcased in a TikTok video. Ramsay's method starts with two types of fat: butter and oil. While some argue about using butter vs. oil for fried eggs, Ramsay settles the debate by declaring both. The higher heat point of the oil (a neutral oil, like canola, olive, or avocado oil) keeps the butter from burning and helps get nice crispy edges on the whites. From there, he drops the eggs in, seasons them with salt, pepper, and a touch of chili flakes, and cooks them until the butter begins to foam. At that point, he takes the eggs off the heat and constantly swirls the pan until the oil-butter combination rolls over the yolks and cooks through — similar to basting. He continues this brief process until the whites have crispy edges and the yolks are cooked to his liking.
@gordonramsayofficial
An eggscellent tip for your weekend brunch plans from me ! #nextlevelkitchen
What makes this method even more simple is it requires no egg flip! And who among us hasn't broken an egg yolk when trying to flip it in the pan? With this Ramsay-approved trick, you end up with a sunny side up egg that is cooked to your liking. It takes just minutes to cook and the perfectly fried eggs pair perfectly with all sorts of dishes.
Get creative with your perfectly cooked fried egg
Of course, you can use these perfectly cooked fried eggs in a traditional American breakfast with some nice, crispy bacon and a side of hash browns. Plus, fried eggs work so well with all types of cuisines — whether it's a breakfast-style burger, topped on a plate of fried rice, inside a bowl of ramen, or as part of a huevos rancheros or shakshuka.
In terms of finding the best result, you'll definitely want to go with a non-stick pan. Gordon Ramsay himself swears by the HexClad brand of pans because of their even heat distribution and ability to withstand high heat cooking — as much as 500 degrees Fahrenheit — as well as their easy cleanup. That said, be prepared to pay if you want to buy chef Ramsay's favorite brand. A six-piece set of pans with lids, as of this writing, runs for about $400 on Amazon.
No matter what type of non-stick pan you cook with, your fried egg game should go to the next level if you use Ramsay's method. The beauty of eggs is their versatility, so take advantage of the simple nature of a fried egg to really get creative with them in your recipes.