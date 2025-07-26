Gordon Ramsay's Perfect Egg-Frying Technique (No Flip Required)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the course of his career, Gordon Ramsay has earned 17 Michelin stars — which is the third most of any chef in history — and he owns more than 80 restaurants across the globe. When he gives advice on cooking tips, people listen. So even though he's known for higher-end dishes that take a lot of time and technique — like Beef Wellington — it's fascinating to watch the chef cook something as simple as eggs.

In true Gordon Ramsay fashion, he makes fried eggs look like the most delicious item you'll ever eat, as he showcased in a TikTok video. Ramsay's method starts with two types of fat: butter and oil. While some argue about using butter vs. oil for fried eggs, Ramsay settles the debate by declaring both. The higher heat point of the oil (a neutral oil, like canola, olive, or avocado oil) keeps the butter from burning and helps get nice crispy edges on the whites. From there, he drops the eggs in, seasons them with salt, pepper, and a touch of chili flakes, and cooks them until the butter begins to foam. At that point, he takes the eggs off the heat and constantly swirls the pan until the oil-butter combination rolls over the yolks and cooks through — similar to basting. He continues this brief process until the whites have crispy edges and the yolks are cooked to his liking.

What makes this method even more simple is it requires no egg flip! And who among us hasn't broken an egg yolk when trying to flip it in the pan? With this Ramsay-approved trick, you end up with a sunny side up egg that is cooked to your liking. It takes just minutes to cook and the perfectly fried eggs pair perfectly with all sorts of dishes.