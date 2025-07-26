The Budget-Friendly Way To Enjoy A Dole Whip Protein Shake

A trip to a Disney theme park isn't complete without a Dole Whip, and it's been that way ever since the creamy pineapple soft serve's 1984 debut. Years later, the fruity, non-dairy dessert has also been offered outside of the parks as a generic "pineapple soft serve" available at fro-yo chains, small town ice cream shops, and even college cafeterias. Grocery stores began selling officially branded Dole Whip in 2023, and today, you can even buy dry Dole Whip protein powder to get that Tiki Room feeling after you've hit the weight room. But that branding comes at a cost, $49.99 for 25 servings to be precise. Thankfully, it's as easy as throwing a couple ingredients into a blender to duplicate a Dole Whip protein shake for a lot less money.

To get that smooth, frosty, pineapple taste with a whole lot of protein, your first inclination might be to simply blend frozen pineapple with your liquid of choice and plain protein powder. But if you're not careful about which supplement brand you use, it could actually cost more money per serving than the officially licensed Dole Whip protein powder. Unless you're a fan of the exceptionally low priced Nutricost whey powder at less than $1 a serving, or Orgain vegan protein powder at $1.60 a serving, you could be paying exactly the same $2 a serving as the Be:Amazing vegan Dole Whip protein powder ... and then you'd be adding the $1.20-per-cup cost of frozen pineapple on top of it.