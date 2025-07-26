The Taco Bell Bean Swap You Should Make For A More Flavorful Meal

At Taco Bell, you can get creative with your order, and the employees are totally down for your menu experimentation. Try black beans on the Mexican pizza by asking the cook to pile the beans on top of the pizza (for a slight upcharge). Or, you can also request them inside the Mexican pizza — which, if you opt to keep the refried beans in as a binder (and you should), is a two-bean delight.

It's also worth adding black beans to a Nachos BellGrande, either instead of or in addition to the refried beans. Diners who can't stand the refried beans making some of their chips soggy by the time they get home with their order, take note! This is how you can avoid those floppy chips. And for the Taco Bell-loving vegans and vegetarians who are rightfully obsessed with the spicy potato soft taco, skip the "make it Supreme" option for an extra dollar and add black beans for just 30 cents more. We all know the sky's the limit when it comes to the interchangeability of Taco Bell's menu, but you can think outside the bun by topping all of your items with black beans next time you order. And to make it even better, take advantage of a different (free) step and ask for your burrito to be grilled.