Guy Fieri Sprinkles This In Butter To Take His Garlic Bread To Flavortown

A plate of spaghetti or penne is delicious on its own, but a slice of herby, aromatic garlic bread takes any Italian dish to the next level. With its crispy, greasy bite, a piece of garlic bread makes a perfect scoop for a few bits of pasta.

It's hard to imagine that there's a way to make this quintessential carb-y side any better, and yet, Guy Fieri has done it again:taken a beloved dish and made it even better. Instead of sticking with the classic-yet-fantastic combination of butter, garlic, and salt, Fieri takes his garlic bread on the express train to Flavortown with a simple addition — scallions.

Not quite garlic, not quite onions, scallions add a noticeable-yet-light flavor to garlic bread, bringing an unexpected bite that the side typically lacks on its own. (Fieri also notably adds hot sauce to his garlic bread, introducing another surprising kick.) While Fieri typically mixes sliced scallions right in with his garlic butter (be sure to use room-temperature butter for garlic bread and not melted butter), you can also sprinkle them on top of your finished product for a nice pop of color.