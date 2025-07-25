Guy Fieri Sprinkles This In Butter To Take His Garlic Bread To Flavortown
A plate of spaghetti or penne is delicious on its own, but a slice of herby, aromatic garlic bread takes any Italian dish to the next level. With its crispy, greasy bite, a piece of garlic bread makes a perfect scoop for a few bits of pasta.
It's hard to imagine that there's a way to make this quintessential carb-y side any better, and yet, Guy Fieri has done it again:taken a beloved dish and made it even better. Instead of sticking with the classic-yet-fantastic combination of butter, garlic, and salt, Fieri takes his garlic bread on the express train to Flavortown with a simple addition — scallions.
Not quite garlic, not quite onions, scallions add a noticeable-yet-light flavor to garlic bread, bringing an unexpected bite that the side typically lacks on its own. (Fieri also notably adds hot sauce to his garlic bread, introducing another surprising kick.) While Fieri typically mixes sliced scallions right in with his garlic butter (be sure to use room-temperature butter for garlic bread and not melted butter), you can also sprinkle them on top of your finished product for a nice pop of color.
Not a fan of scallions? Try these substitutes
If you don't love the taste of scallions, or simply don't have any on hand, no worries — you've got options. To create a similar flavor, you can try adding finely diced onions instead. Sauté them first to add a touch of caramelized sweetness to your garlic bread.
Next, try spring onions, which also don't differ much from scallions. They are slightly stronger, though, so while they are a good fit for garlic bread, moderation is key. Dried onion flakes are another great match, bringing subtle crunch along with flavor.
To add a pop of green color alongside a similar taste, finely chopped chives are also similar to scallions. You can sauté them in a bit of olive oil first to help bring out the onion-like flavors, then add them to your garlic butter. For a punch of bright flavor, sprinkle the finished product with a few fresh chives.