The Company Behind Trader Joe's Beloved Pistachios

If you rely on Trader Joe's snacks to satisfy all of your cravings, you might be curious about what brands are behind them. But that's often a mystery, because Trader Joe's packages many manufactured products (like Trader Joe's ketchup) under its own label. However, there are some sneaky ways to obtain inside intel, including when a brand has a product recall and has to disclose which stores are selling the recalled product. Unfortunately for Trader Joe's, that's exactly what happened with the store's pistachios when they were recalled in 2016, revealing exactly which brand was producing them. As it turns out, it's a popular one: Wonderful Co., the brand you might know as "Wonderful Pistachios."

In March 2016, pistachios across the United States and Canada were recalled due to a salmonella outbreak that infected 11 people. That outbreak revealed that Trader Joe's was included in the recall and was, in fact, selling Wonderful Pistachios under its own Trader Joe's label.