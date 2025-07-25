The Company Behind Trader Joe's Beloved Pistachios
If you rely on Trader Joe's snacks to satisfy all of your cravings, you might be curious about what brands are behind them. But that's often a mystery, because Trader Joe's packages many manufactured products (like Trader Joe's ketchup) under its own label. However, there are some sneaky ways to obtain inside intel, including when a brand has a product recall and has to disclose which stores are selling the recalled product. Unfortunately for Trader Joe's, that's exactly what happened with the store's pistachios when they were recalled in 2016, revealing exactly which brand was producing them. As it turns out, it's a popular one: Wonderful Co., the brand you might know as "Wonderful Pistachios."
In March 2016, pistachios across the United States and Canada were recalled due to a salmonella outbreak that infected 11 people. That outbreak revealed that Trader Joe's was included in the recall and was, in fact, selling Wonderful Pistachios under its own Trader Joe's label.
Are Trader Joe's pistachios safe to eat now?
Fortunately for Trader Joe's pistachio fans, the 2016 recall was short-lived, and Wonderful Pistachios, including the ones sold at TraderJoe's, were deemed safe to eat again after a few months. As for who is behind Trader Joe's pistachios today and whether it's still Wonderful Pistachios, the grocer remains very hush-hush about the manufacturers of its products. However, the Dry Roasted and Salted Pistachios are still grown in California's San Joaquin Valley, according to the Trader Joe's website. That's the same location where Wonderful Pistachios are grown, so do with that information what you will as a buyer!
Trader Joe's pistachios line has expanded over the years to include Garlic and Onion Pistachios and, for those with a sweet tooth, Dark Chocolate-Covered Pistachios. You can also find other creative and seasonal nuts in different flavors, like the Trio of Almonds, which contains caramel coffee, sesame honey, and roasted and salted almonds. They might just get added to your list of favorite Trader Joe's high-protein snack options.