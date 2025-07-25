Stir These Fiery Chiles Into Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce For A Creamy Kick

Alfredo sauce is a deliciously creamy pasta sauce that, like so many other things, tastes best when fresh. While you can definitely make Alfredo sauce at home, many of us don't have the time, so we turn to store-bought options instead. Unfortunately, a lot of store-bought Alfredo sauces can taste pretty bland and require some doctoring to make them taste as if they were homemade.

A fun way to upgrade store-bought Alfredo sauce is to make it spicy. This can be accomplished by adding some chiles to the sauce; the creaminess of Alfredo helps offset some of the heat, making it a perfectly blended contrast of spicy and smooth. If you're unsure of what kind of chiles to use, start with jalapeños or poblanos, which provide a good amount of heat but are still mild enough to not demolish your taste buds.

Of course, these aren't the only peppers you can use. Some other popular options include roasted red chiles, Calabrian chiles, and Hatch chiles. There are several ways to give store-bought Alfredo sauce some kick, as well as ways to control and complement that spiciness so it suits your tastes.