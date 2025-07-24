The Lesser-Known Italian Cocktail That Deserves Way More Hype In The US

This cocktail transports you to the streets of Milan, where something sparkles among low-hanging chandeliers and high-polished wood. It's a bubbly version of the Negroni, a classic Italian pre-dinner cocktail made with gin, vermouth, and Campari. The Negroni Sbagliato is an iconic Italian aperitif in its own right, made with equal parts prosecco, vermouth, and Campari: a popular, lighter take on the traditional Negroni. And though it has had a viral moment online, this cocktail should be getting way more attention than it does in the United States — and not only for its sparkly, sweet-bitter taste. The Negroni Sbagliato is a moody-looking cocktail with a lighter alcohol content and fun lore behind how it was invented.

We wanted to know about underrated Italian cocktails from an expert, so we turned to David Kravitz, beverage director at The Group Hospitality (Olio e Più, Boucherie, Omakase). He's the one who steered us to the Negroni Sbagliato, which he describes as an upgraded, versatile choice. "It's like an elevated Americano," he said, "with a sparkling twist, perfect for brunch, aperitivo hour, or any time you want something bubbly but still bold."

The term "sbagliato" translates to "wrong" or "bungled" in Italian, and Kravitz's explanation of the cocktail's origins clarifies the drink's name. He explained, "Legend has it, someone once reached for gin and grabbed prosecco by mistake. The result? A lower-proof version of a Negroni that's every bit as refreshing but a little softer and more effervescent."