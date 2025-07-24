The Lesser-Known Italian Cocktail That Deserves Way More Hype In The US
This cocktail transports you to the streets of Milan, where something sparkles among low-hanging chandeliers and high-polished wood. It's a bubbly version of the Negroni, a classic Italian pre-dinner cocktail made with gin, vermouth, and Campari. The Negroni Sbagliato is an iconic Italian aperitif in its own right, made with equal parts prosecco, vermouth, and Campari: a popular, lighter take on the traditional Negroni. And though it has had a viral moment online, this cocktail should be getting way more attention than it does in the United States — and not only for its sparkly, sweet-bitter taste. The Negroni Sbagliato is a moody-looking cocktail with a lighter alcohol content and fun lore behind how it was invented.
We wanted to know about underrated Italian cocktails from an expert, so we turned to David Kravitz, beverage director at The Group Hospitality (Olio e Più, Boucherie, Omakase). He's the one who steered us to the Negroni Sbagliato, which he describes as an upgraded, versatile choice. "It's like an elevated Americano," he said, "with a sparkling twist, perfect for brunch, aperitivo hour, or any time you want something bubbly but still bold."
The term "sbagliato" translates to "wrong" or "bungled" in Italian, and Kravitz's explanation of the cocktail's origins clarifies the drink's name. He explained, "Legend has it, someone once reached for gin and grabbed prosecco by mistake. The result? A lower-proof version of a Negroni that's every bit as refreshing but a little softer and more effervescent."
The Negroni Sbagliato sets the stage for an unforgettable aperitivo hour
The Italian aperitivo ritual is a graceful transition between daytime and nightlife, a time to unwind from a long day before dinner. It's the Italian version of a happy hour, when people linger over snacks and drinks before the 9 p.m. dinner hour. A Negroni Sbagliato on the table during aperitivo hour encapsulates the whole vibe with a touch of luxury made with just three ingredients.
"One of the most beautiful things about aperitivo culture is the balance between elegance and effortlessness," David Kravitz said. "Like Italian wine or the way a Sunday meal is savored, there's a paradox: a tremendous amount of care goes into the ingredients, presentation, and mood, but it's never treated as precious. Aperitivo is part of daily life."
The Negroni Sbagliato certainly ranks among the Italian cocktails you need to try, and it's just the beginning of the Negroni-related cocktails you can discover. Kravitz pointed to others worth trying, like the Paper Plane or the Boulevardier, another of the many three-ingredient cocktails every home mixologist should know.
"You can also try substituting mezcal for the gin in your classic Negroni, which adds a beautiful smokiness," Kravitz said. "And while not Italian, the Jungle Bird is a great curveball! It combines rum, Campari, pineapple juice, and lime for a tropical take on bitterness."