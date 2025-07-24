How To Store Your Raw Bacon In A Clean And Convenient Way

It seems that everyone is on the same page about bacon packaging: it's inconvenient. Bacon is often tightly packed in plastic packaging, but it isn't resealable. Instead, your only option to store the raw bacon is to freeze the entire package at once, meaning every piece sticks together. That is, unless you follow one clever social media trick.

The idea comes from Instagram user @ginajiyoonc. Next time you want to store bacon, don't keep it in the plastic packaging. Instead, grab a long sheet of parchment paper, and spread the bacon out evenly onto it, ensuring that no two pieces are touching. From there, roll the parchment paper up from the bottom, so that all of the bacon is folded into one long roll. Then, separate the bacon by cutting the parchment between each piece (the bacon should look like folded-up Fruit Roll-Ups). Now, the bacon can be frozen all together in one freezer-safe container because the parchment paper will prevent the pieces from sticking together while they freeze, and the individual cut portions allow you to use the bacon as needed rather than having to defrost all of it at once. Doing so helps prevent food waste.