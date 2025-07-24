The Trick To Brewing Perfect Tea Bags In An Instant With Your Keurig
Originally popularized because of its ability to brew single cups of coffee in a wide array of flavors, Keurig machines have become a staple of coffee culture in the United States — so much so that they're now more common in office buildings than ordinary drip coffee machines. This is likely as much due to the minimal cleanup and convenience as it is to their versatility. After all, it's much easier to store tidy little drawers full of different flavor pods than it is racks of sticky syrups when offering custom flavors.
However, as with any popular appliance, enthusiasts are constantly experimenting with these machines' functionality and coming up with things we didn't know Keurigs could do, from portioning out hot water for instant oatmeal to producing a perfectly brewed cup of tea. While popular brands like Celestial Seasonings make K-cup tea pods, these aren't ideal for those trying to avoid plastic waste, not to mention how expensive they can be compared to regular tea bags.
Fortunately, you can absolutely use ordinary tea bags in your Keurig machine to brew a morning cuppa — and it's basically as simple as stuffing the tea bag into the pod holder, closing the machine, and setting it to brew. While traditional steeping requires waiting for the water to boil and then allowing the tea to steep for the proper amount of time, this Keurig hack streams hot water through the tea bag, extracting flavor and color right into your cup, producing a tasty brew in a matter of seconds.
Pain points, pitfalls, and choosing the right kind of tea
The first thing to watch out for when using tea bags in your Keurig are the extraction needles in the top and bottom of the pod holder. These needles make it possible for water to stream through K-cups, but they can tear tea bags or prick your fingers if you're not careful. Leaves from a torn tea bag can also clog these needles, so you may want to invest in some reusable K-cups, such as the Noalto reusable stainless steel coffee pods that come in a pack of two for around $16. You can place the tea bag in the pod instead of stuffing it straight into the machine, and products like these are also great for brewing loose-leaf tea.
Something else to consider is the brew quality. While the brewing process is quick and convenient, you may discover that your Keurig produces less flavorful tea than traditional brewing methods. However, you can mitigate this by using multiple tea bags to produce stronger tea without sacrificing flavor. The brewing process is the same, but multiple bags give your tea a more intense flavor that can compensate for nuances left behind from the fast extraction.
If you prefer sticking to a single tea bag, try to avoid setting your Keurig above 6 ounces, as anything higher could dilute your cuppa and produce a weak-tasting tea. Additionally, since many Keurig machines don't have a temperature-setting function, it's best to choose teas typically brewed at higher temperatures, such as various types of black tea (including lemony Earl Grey), Pu-erh, and more robust herbal teas such as peppermint.