The Trick To Brewing Perfect Tea Bags In An Instant With Your Keurig

Originally popularized because of its ability to brew single cups of coffee in a wide array of flavors, Keurig machines have become a staple of coffee culture in the United States — so much so that they're now more common in office buildings than ordinary drip coffee machines. This is likely as much due to the minimal cleanup and convenience as it is to their versatility. After all, it's much easier to store tidy little drawers full of different flavor pods than it is racks of sticky syrups when offering custom flavors.

However, as with any popular appliance, enthusiasts are constantly experimenting with these machines' functionality and coming up with things we didn't know Keurigs could do, from portioning out hot water for instant oatmeal to producing a perfectly brewed cup of tea. While popular brands like Celestial Seasonings make K-cup tea pods, these aren't ideal for those trying to avoid plastic waste, not to mention how expensive they can be compared to regular tea bags.

Fortunately, you can absolutely use ordinary tea bags in your Keurig machine to brew a morning cuppa — and it's basically as simple as stuffing the tea bag into the pod holder, closing the machine, and setting it to brew. While traditional steeping requires waiting for the water to boil and then allowing the tea to steep for the proper amount of time, this Keurig hack streams hot water through the tea bag, extracting flavor and color right into your cup, producing a tasty brew in a matter of seconds.