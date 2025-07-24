Tomato Flights Are The Produce-Packed Evolution Of The Charcuterie Board

Flights are all the rage, and no, we're not talking about credit card miles or red-eyes. The flights we are referring to are of a much more delicious variety. You're probably familiar with flights as they pertain to beer. Usually at a brewery or restaurant, flights are a collection of several beers or alcoholic beverages in small portions. The best beer flights are put together in a certain order to help drinkers compare and contrast different brews. In recent years, however, the term has had a resurgence in the world of snacking. On TikTok, fun treats such as egg flights have really taken off. And the delicious, stackable fun doesn't stop there.

Tomato flights are the newest, freshest twist on the flight concept, turning tomato slices into a palette on which you can build any number of delicious flavor combinations. Okay, so the concept of a tomato flight may seem nonsensical at first, but it really is delicious. To make a tomato flight, there are several approaches you can take. For one, you can use a few heirloom tomatoes, or several medium-sized tomatoes of varying sorts (think Roma, a smaller heirloom, and Campari), then cut them into slices width wise, creating several flat bases on which to build your flights. Then, season and top each tomato slice with a different theme or flavor profile and serve! It really is that simple. Then again, there are several routes you can take when assembling your slices, so let's get into some more tips to make your flight really take off.