Tomato Flights Are The Produce-Packed Evolution Of The Charcuterie Board
Flights are all the rage, and no, we're not talking about credit card miles or red-eyes. The flights we are referring to are of a much more delicious variety. You're probably familiar with flights as they pertain to beer. Usually at a brewery or restaurant, flights are a collection of several beers or alcoholic beverages in small portions. The best beer flights are put together in a certain order to help drinkers compare and contrast different brews. In recent years, however, the term has had a resurgence in the world of snacking. On TikTok, fun treats such as egg flights have really taken off. And the delicious, stackable fun doesn't stop there.
Tomato flights are the newest, freshest twist on the flight concept, turning tomato slices into a palette on which you can build any number of delicious flavor combinations. Okay, so the concept of a tomato flight may seem nonsensical at first, but it really is delicious. To make a tomato flight, there are several approaches you can take. For one, you can use a few heirloom tomatoes, or several medium-sized tomatoes of varying sorts (think Roma, a smaller heirloom, and Campari), then cut them into slices width wise, creating several flat bases on which to build your flights. Then, season and top each tomato slice with a different theme or flavor profile and serve! It really is that simple. Then again, there are several routes you can take when assembling your slices, so let's get into some more tips to make your flight really take off.
How to make your tomato flight take off
While the concept of a tomato flight is quite simple, the sheer breadth of directions this dish can take is amazing. So to help get you started on your tomato flight journey, we have a few pointers and ideas to get those creative (tomato) juices flowing.
One direction you can take with your tomato flight is to theme each tomato around a cocktail. For example, using a base of heirloom tomato slices, you can build small dishes that resemble iconic cocktails. One tomato could, of course, be the bloody Mary slice. Using a tabasco-infused pimento cheese with chopped pickles to top would give you a perfectly bloody tomato. A martini tomato, on the other hand, could feature a vermouth and olive brine-infused cream cheese (similar to the base of a dirty martini dip) with a topping of olives. You can also go with a sweet and savory mimosa-inspired tomato by topping your slice with champagne-infused cheese and candied orange peels (and a drizzle of balsamic to really make this combo pop).
Of course, this is just one direction your flight can take. You can also base your slices on iconic dishes such as a BLT sandwich or a Caprese salad, using mozzarella, basil, and balsamic. Or, you can sub your bagel for a tomato slice and top it with cream cheese, lox, and sliced red onion. Other toppings, such as deli meat, burrata, and cottage cheese are also popular. Really, there is an infinitum of ways to top your tomato slices. Don't be afraid to get creative.