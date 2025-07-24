The Easiest Way To Tell If Your Sparkling Wine Has Gone Bad

What happens if you pop a bottle of sparkling wine that doesn't get finished at a cocktail party? Though bubbly is best within 24 hours of opening, there may still be some life in it the next day — with proper storage techniques. Unfortunately, you're unlikely to preserve real freshness any longer than a couple of days, even with lots of life hacks. "There are lots of corners of the internet where enthusiasts will promise a best practice to everlasting bubbles," Erin Henderson says, including "spoons, raisins, [and] pennies... Alas, I've never found one that really, truly works," she admits.

If you are insistent on saving your bottle for at least one more day, Henderson advises, "Champagne stoppers, which are butterfly clamps that snap on to the top of the bottle to create an airtight seal, are probably the best way." You can easily find these online, such as the Cuisinart stainless steel Champagne stopper. The other thing to do is chill the bottle immediately since cold Champagne retains its fizz a bit longer.

Even with these solutions, however, your window of freshness is limited, and "you will still lose some fizz," Henderson warns. On the other hand, she says, "sparkling wine is still good even when it's gone flat. I once had lunch with a Champagne maker who said he preferred it that way." If flat sparkling wine doesn't do it for you, you can try giving your leftover bubbles new life by turning them into a sweet simple syrup.