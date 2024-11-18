Breaking out a bottle of sparkling wine is a great way to celebrate a special occasion, but there is one hurdle involved when popping open a bottle that we can't quite seem to overcome. What are you supposed to do with the leftover bubbles? A sad fact of life is that Champagne doesn't stay crisp for long after opening.

While some imbibers might opt to pour their leftover prosecco into a pitcher of sangria or just pour those poor bubbles down the drain, let us suggest a refreshing alternative: Give flat sparkling wine new life by turning it into a sweet syrup. At first mention, it might sound odd to mix flat wine with sugar to make a simple syrup, but most syrups used in cocktails are simply water or juice plus sugar anyway (think simple syrup and grenadine). In that sense, this wine syrup is just an elevated take on a classic.

Once made, you can use these wine syrups to elevate the flavor of any of your favorite cocktails. Whether you want to add a splash of color to a drink with a vibrant raspberry syrup or add the essence of rosemary with an infused option, the choices are endless, so let your creative juices flow. The right leftover bubbly can add complexity to a drink, offering additional acidity or notes of citrus and fruit. For example, some sweet wine syrups can brighten up bitter drinks like an Aperol spritz when the weather gets cold.