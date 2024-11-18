Give Flat Sparkling Wine New Life By Turning It Into A Sweet Syrup
Breaking out a bottle of sparkling wine is a great way to celebrate a special occasion, but there is one hurdle involved when popping open a bottle that we can't quite seem to overcome. What are you supposed to do with the leftover bubbles? A sad fact of life is that Champagne doesn't stay crisp for long after opening.
While some imbibers might opt to pour their leftover prosecco into a pitcher of sangria or just pour those poor bubbles down the drain, let us suggest a refreshing alternative: Give flat sparkling wine new life by turning it into a sweet syrup. At first mention, it might sound odd to mix flat wine with sugar to make a simple syrup, but most syrups used in cocktails are simply water or juice plus sugar anyway (think simple syrup and grenadine). In that sense, this wine syrup is just an elevated take on a classic.
Once made, you can use these wine syrups to elevate the flavor of any of your favorite cocktails. Whether you want to add a splash of color to a drink with a vibrant raspberry syrup or add the essence of rosemary with an infused option, the choices are endless, so let your creative juices flow. The right leftover bubbly can add complexity to a drink, offering additional acidity or notes of citrus and fruit. For example, some sweet wine syrups can brighten up bitter drinks like an Aperol spritz when the weather gets cold.
How to make your very own wine syrup
To make this simple syrup for cocktails, combine equal parts cane sugar and some flat wine in a pot and heat on low, mixing slowly until you're left with a concentrated syrup. Depending on your desired texture, you can always adjust these measurements — just make sure to keep the heat on low to avoid burning the mixture. If you prefer, you can also use honey or maple syrup instead of sugar, and don't be afraid to throw in spices or other infusions, too. From fresh herbs to citrus, your options are limitless.
Once the mixture reaches your desired texture, let it cool and strain it into a bottle. Now you've got a bottle of wine syrup to stick in the fridge, ready to use for cocktail hour. Just make sure to write the date on the bottle, as most wine syrups will go bad after a month, depending on the ingredients.
This process is pretty simple, so you might as well try it instead of pouring leftover sparkling wine down the drain. While this is a great way to use up an old bottle of bubbly, unused bottles of red, white, or rosé wine can also become wine syrups, so don't limit yourself. Whether you've got a sauvignon blanc, Champagne, or some cava sitting around losing luster, you can always bring those bubbles back to life with this creative option.