This Old School Alabama Soda Shop Is Famous For Its Hot Dogs And 20-Foot Counter
While Alabama is known for its Southern Lane cakes for dessert and irresistibly good white Alabama-style BBQ sauce, it also is home to one of the coolest spots for foodies looking to step back in time. One of the oldest businesses and soda fountains in the state, Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain is still the place to be in Scottsboro, even over 150 years after opening its doors. Payne's, as it is called by locals, is a local gem to enjoy homemade American fare at its iconic 20-foot counter.
Payne's was originally founded by William Henry Payne and is now run by mother-daughter restaurant managers Lisa Garrett and Jessica Walton. He initially sold sodas from his pharmacy until popular demand inspired Payne to sell the soda from various locations until eventually settling into the current location based at 101 East Laurel St. The business has been located there since February 1891. The signature soda fountain was installed in 1939 and quickly became one of the main attractions at the dining spot. When installed, the counter was described as the largest in the entire county and was the place to enjoy ice cream sodas and irresistible sundaes. The famous red slaw dog (a grilled hot dog with a ketchup slaw base) has been a popular offering at Payne's for decades and the recipe has been a closely guarded secret.
What to know when visiting Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain
Americans are reportedly eating more hot dogs than ever so Payne's signature red slaw dog — as well as the white slaw dog, plain hot dog, and kraut dog — would be a hot dog heaven for many. But the menu has several other creative items to tuck into, as well. A newer and almost as popular menu item is the classic Reuben sandwich. The classic Reuben consists of corned beef sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye bread. Other menu items include the great southern pimento cheese sandwich, the chicken croissant, and ice cream milkshakes.
As a foundational Scottsboro establishment, the eatery is appreciated for its commitment to old school decor, sundaes that taste and look like a blast from the past, and looking out for its community members. On Thursdays, senior citizens can get their hands on ice cream for just five cents a scoop. The restaurant is enjoyed by all ages, tourists who have heard of its reputation, and regularly has a busy a crowd (especially around lunchtimes), which is a testament to how historic Payne's is in the community.