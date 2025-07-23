The Flooring Hack You Can Use On Your Kitchen Walls For An Aesthetic Upgrade
Paint isn't the only way to breathe new life into your kitchen walls. If you're looking for a bit of a makeover, you can look down at the ground for some inspiration. Flooring, particularly laminate or vinyl planks, can be a great visual upgrade for your kitchen walls. After all, it can give a nice wooden aesthetic without going through a tedious paint job. Although it might seem like a questionable vintage kitchen hack that was left in the past, once you see the finished product, you'll understand why people are gravitating toward to it.
A major perk is durability. In general, while vinyl is more water resistant than laminate flooring, both are designed to handle moisture and hold up against everyday wear and tear. That makes them ideal for kitchen spaces, where spills and heat are hard to avoid. Also, you get a lot more texture and visual effect, which can be tricky when using paint. Ultimately, you can keep it simple with a few boards or go all in with a full wall. Either way, using flooring this way is a solid alternative if you want something unique without picking up a paintbrush. Moreover, this simple hack is something you can do without hiring a professional.
Attaching flooring to the wall is easier than you'd think
To try this hack yourself, start by measuring your wall space and appliances to avoid the worst kitchen remodeling mistake. Next, choose flooring panels that suit your preferences. Typically, lighter tones can make a small kitchen feel airy, whereas darker planks add a bit of drama. Moreover, peel-and-stick vinyl planks streamline the process for beginners, but if you're going with heavier laminate boards, you'll likely want construction adhesive and a nail gun for extra security.
If you're opting for peel-and-stick options, you won't need any special tools beyond a level, box cutter, and a straight edge ruler. You'll want to clean the wall first and make sure it's smooth and dry before getting started. Measure out how long the sheets need to be and cut accordingly. Partially peel off some of the board and line it into place. As you continue to peel and place, run your hand over the top to remove any air bubbles, like you would a sticker.
In contrast, if you're choosing non-peel-and-stick laminate flooring, simply measure it out so it fits your dedicated space. Be sure to use a stud finder to ensure the boards will be secured in place; otherwise, you can risk damaging your wall and making a mess. Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen backsplash to make it look more expensive or simply avoiding paint, flooring is an easy alternative to get the job done.