The Freezing Mistake That's Depleting Your Frozen Food Of Nutrients

Freezing food — though frozen food might get something of a bad rap among those more fussy foodies and chefs — can be a convenient and effective way of prepping in advance, making your life easier in the kitchen and helping you save some money along the way. But if you are meal prepping, or even making some easy-to-use bone broth or pre-minced garlic, nutrition is going to be important. This all begs the question: Does freezing your food make it lose its nutritional value? To find out, Chowhound exclusively spoke to Kantha Shelke, PhD, CFS — she's a certified food scientist, the principal of Corvus Blue (a food science and research firm), and a senior lecturer on food safety regulations at Johns Hopkins University.

"Freezing is one of the best ways to preserve a food's nutritional value, especially when done soon after harvest or preparation," she explains. "Macronutrients like protein, fat, and carbohydrates remain stable, and most vitamins and minerals are well retained." So for the most part, freezing will actually more effectively preserve your food's nutritional value.

It's not perfect, though. "Water-soluble vitamins, particularly vitamin C and some B vitamins, which are sensitive to heat, light, and oxidation, are lost during pre-freezing steps like blanching, and gradually during storage," says Shelke. "Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) and minerals are far more stable, though prolonged exposure to air or light can cause some degradation, especially of vitamin A." The mistake many people make is believing that simply putting food in an air-tight container and placing it in the freezer is all it takes to keep most of its nutrients and flavor intact, but you'll need to employ other methods to prevent degradation.