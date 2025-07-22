The Clever Baking Hack Hiding In Your Microwave
Super convenient and incredibly efficient, microwave ovens are the ultimate kitchen appliance, capable of preparing meals within minutes. An iconic American invention, the microwave was invented when engineer Percy Spencer noticed that the chocolate bar in his pocket had melted as a result of the microwave signals he was testing back in 1945. Soon after, this small, box-like oven became a household staple, and is now found in more than 90% of U.S. homes (via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).
But its cooking and reheating functions don't even begin to cover how versatile it really is. As a matter of fact, apart from quickly handling food, microwaves can also disinfect kitchen items, proof yeast, and even warm up beauty products. You can even use them to make perfect lattes at home without a fancy machine. Who would have thought, right?
On that note, here's one more of those microwave hacks you didn't know you needed: have you ever thought about using the microwave's tray and turntable ring as a cake stand? If you're an amateur pastry chef, chances are you've already been tempted to buy a turntable just to perfect your cake-decorating skills. But there's no need to spend extra money when you can just use the microwave tray instead. If you're now left wondering how it works, all you really need to do is take the tray out of the microwave, put a plate on top of it, and then carefully place your cake on the plate. And just like that, you've got yourself your very own rotating tray.
How to set up your makeshift turntable
Turning the turntable ring and tray into a cake stand is surprisingly simple, and it requires almost no time or effort at all. The first thing you need to do is remove the glass tray and lift the ring out. If you're having trouble removing it or it appears stuck, it might be because of food buildup, especially if you aren't cleaning your microwave often enough. So don't hesitate to give a good scrub before you take the next step.
While you can either choose to use the plastic turntable alone or along with the glass plate, the next important thing is to find a stable surface to place it on. After that's done, just set a plate on top, take your cake out of the fridge, and let the frosting begin as you gently spin the tray.
However, since this is an improvised cake turntable that doesn't come with any built-in stabilizing mechanism, there are a few simple things you can do to keep it from moving around while you work, the first of which is putting a cloth under the ring for traction. It's also best to go easy with the spinning and keep your movements light to prevent the cake from slipping. Although this makeshift cake stand might not lift your cake quite like a professional one would, it will still get the job done. So next time you're expecting some guests over, put this hack to good use and impress them with a perfectly decorated cake.