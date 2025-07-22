The Clever Baking Hack Hiding In Your Microwave

Super convenient and incredibly efficient, microwave ovens are the ultimate kitchen appliance, capable of preparing meals within minutes. An iconic American invention, the microwave was invented when engineer Percy Spencer noticed that the chocolate bar in his pocket had melted as a result of the microwave signals he was testing back in 1945. Soon after, this small, box-like oven became a household staple, and is now found in more than 90% of U.S. homes (via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).

But its cooking and reheating functions don't even begin to cover how versatile it really is. As a matter of fact, apart from quickly handling food, microwaves can also disinfect kitchen items, proof yeast, and even warm up beauty products. You can even use them to make perfect lattes at home without a fancy machine. Who would have thought, right?

On that note, here's one more of those microwave hacks you didn't know you needed: have you ever thought about using the microwave's tray and turntable ring as a cake stand? If you're an amateur pastry chef, chances are you've already been tempted to buy a turntable just to perfect your cake-decorating skills. But there's no need to spend extra money when you can just use the microwave tray instead. If you're now left wondering how it works, all you really need to do is take the tray out of the microwave, put a plate on top of it, and then carefully place your cake on the plate. And just like that, you've got yourself your very own rotating tray.